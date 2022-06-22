ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Great Falls, MT

Relics of Saint Bernadette are on display in Great Falls

By Asher Lynde
KRTV News
KRTV News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0asJxH_0gJ8D8Kz00

Over the next few days, the relics of Saint Bernadette will be on display for veneration at the Our Lady of Lourdes parish in Great Falls.

"The Sanctuary in Lourdes, France, reached out to us. We reached out to our bishop, who also was very in support. Bishop Michael Warfel. And he wrote them a letter and said, yes, we would gladly accept them. This is a young woman who was in the presence, who was visited by the mother of God. We have a full grade school from K to eight. They celebrate Bernadette and Our Lady on a regular basis," said Mary Jo Stebbins, the pastoral assistant at Our Lady of Lourdes.

The tour started in April 2022 as the relics of Saint Bernadette embarked on their first tour in the U.S., making stops at parishes across the country. It began in Miami before traveling to 30 cities across the country as it makes its way to the West coast.

The relic of Saint Bernadette, who was exhumed in 1925, has never left its home of Lourdes, France, until this year, when it was decided they should travel the country to bring healing to people.

Kathy Schulz, a North American Lourdes volunteer, said, "It's amazing because people are coming from far and wide to come experience the relics and to come and spend time with Our Lady and to come and spend time with Bernadette. And hopefully that encounter is bringing them closer to Christ."

The relic traveling through the U.S. is an ex-carne relic given to the Congregation of the Missionaries of the Immaculate Conception. This congregation has managed the Sanctuary of Lourdes since 1866.

The “Original Acts," preserved in the Archives of Nevers, reveal that the relics taken are:

  • A fragment of the 5th rib
  • A fragment of the 6th rib
  • The kneecaps
  • A sample of muscle from external part of right femur
  • Hair
  • Various fragments from muscles and skin

"We've seen a lot of healing, physically, spiritually, emotionally. It's an amazing and healing opportunity to have them here,” said Majel Braden.

The relic will be displayed until Friday, June 24, and the parish invites anyone who wants to come view it to experience them before they head to Denver for the next stop.

The events will be as follows:

Thursday, June 23

  • 8:00am: Morning Mass
  • 9:00am-4pm: Visitation and Veneration of the Relics
  • 6:00pm: Lourdes Virtual Pilgrimage Experience

Friday, June 24

  • 8:00am: Morning Mass; 9:00am-4pm: Visitation and Veneration of the Relics
  • 4pm-5:30pm: Reconciliation
  • 6:00pm: Sharing of Testimonies (from those who have visited Lourdes, France)
  • 6:45pm: Candlelight Eucharistic Procession (12 city blocks)
  • 7:30pm: Rosary in the church
  • 8:00pm: Farewell Celebration Prayers

The church address is 409 13th Street South. For more information, you can contact the parish at 406-452-6464.

TRENDING NOW

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Montana State
Montana Obituaries
Great Falls, MT
Obituaries
Great Falls, MT
Society
State
Montana State
City
Great Falls, MT
Local
Montana Society
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Montana FWP alerting public of ‘unconfirmed’ grizzly sightings in Whitmore Coulee area

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks is letting the public know of two “unconfirmed” grizzly bear sightings Thursday morning. The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office reports one of the reported sightings was in the Whitmore Coulee area and the other was near the flashing traffic light at the four corners of Stockett Rd, Highwood Rd, and US-89.
CASCADE COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Memorial Park in Great Falls vandalized

GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Police are looking for information on vandalism at Memorial Park in Great Falls. The park was vandalized sometime before 6:00 am on Monday, June 20 when employees with Great Falls Park and Recreation saw it. If you noticed the graffiti before Monday morning, have cameras recording...
GREAT FALLS, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
KRTV News

A ‘New’foundland roams the Lewis & Clark Trail

Man’s best friend and loyal companion rang true, during Meriwether Lewis and William Clark’s expedition west in the early 1800’s. Seaman, a Newfoundland, was commissioned to the Corps of Discovery; He was a symbol of valor, strength, and comfort through the many unknowns of the journey.
GREAT FALLS, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Obituary#Relics#North American
theelectricgf.com

Business Bites: Fiesta En Jalisco managers leaving; Emerald City Casino demolition planned; The Electric’s 5th Anniversary party; Downtown Night Market; new Panda Express location planned

The managers at Fiesta En Jalisco are leaving the company. In a post, they said that after 16 years, they were moving on to begin a new chapter of their lives. Managers Antonia Verbera and Josefa Davis said in their post that customers should use their gift certificates or cash them out by June 30.
GREAT FALLS, MT
theelectricgf.com

Bell sentenced for 2020 shooting near elementary school

Hunter Dylan Bell, 28, was sentenced on June 16 to three years and four months in federal prison for a 2020 shooting in Great Falls. Bell admitted to shooting another man in the hand with a sawed-off shotgun in mid-August 2020. He pleaded guilty in March in federal court to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Obituaries
theelectricgf.com

Downtown church withdraws permit application for tent encampment

The First United Methodist Church at the corner of 2nd Avenue North and 6th Street in downtown is withdrawing its conditional use permit for an emergency shelter. Jeff Hindoien, Great Falls city attorney, said during the June 21 commission meeting that he’s been in touch with the church’s legal counsel and they’re withdrawing the application to revise their plan and submit a new CUP application.
GREAT FALLS, MT
KRTV News

KRTV News

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
500K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Great Falls, Montana news and weather from KRTV News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy