Pismo Beach, CA

Investigators hope tattoos will help identify man found dead at Pismo Beach

By KSBY Staff
KSBY News
 2 days ago
The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help to identify a man whose body was found at Pismo Beach in January.

The body was found washed ashore south of Dolliver Street.

Authorities say the body had been in the water for an extended period of time.

Sheriff's officials say it appears the man was white and had several tattoos, including what appears to be a tulip and other tattoos on his left arm. His left ankle has what appears to be tattoos of flames and possibly the top of a high-rise building. He also reportedly had a tragus piercing in his left ear with a purple hoop earring.

According to the sheriff's office, the cause of death remains undetermined because of the condition of the body; however, there were no obvious signs to indicate a crime was involved.

Anyone with information about the man's identity is urged to contact the San Luis Obispo County Coroner's Office at (805) 781-4513.

KSBY News

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

