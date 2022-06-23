Teenager pleads guilty to 2020 bike path shooting in Chico

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A man convicted of stalking a 16-year-old girl while she was out on a run in Placer County has been sentenced to prison. The incident happened back on Sept. 8, 2021. Prosecutors with the Placer County District Attorney’s Office says the girl was out on a run when Gregory Hyde started following her. Hyde reportedly threatened her as well, prompting the girl to start recording part of the incident. The girl soon climbed a fence, crawled through some blackberries, and hid in a backyard to get away from Hyde. “She trusted her instinct and turned on her camera, capturing much of the crime. This was very useful evidence. She handled this perfectly,” said Deputy District Attorney Benjamin Eggert in a statement. The girl testified at the preliminary examination. Hyde, now 30, later pleaded to felony stalking, as well as being a felon in possession of ammunition. On Thursday, a judge sentenced Hyde to five years and four months in prison.

