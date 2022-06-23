ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chico, CA

Teenager pleads guilty to 2020 bike path shooting in Chico

By Brandon Downs
actionnewsnow.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A 19-year-old pled guilty on Wednesday to attempted first-degree murder for a shooting on the bike path near Rio Lindo Avenue in Chico in 2020, according to Butte County District Attorney Mike Ramsey. Ramsey said Deshawn Kelley pled guilty to a crime he committed when...

