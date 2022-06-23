ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

One man killed, multiple people injured after crash on Old Chittenden Road

By Victor Guzman
 2 days ago
SANTA CRUZ COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) -- A man has died after a crash mid-Wednesday afternoon along Highway 129 and Old Chittenden Road.

CHP-Santa Cruz said multiple other people were hurt.

So far the man killed in the crash has not been identified.

The CHP is still out investigating the crash and are diverting traffic from the area at this time onto Rogge Lane.

This is a developing story

