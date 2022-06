When Kevin Durant was drafted back in 2007, he was mostly going up against Greg Oden to become the first overall pick. Eventually, the Portland Trail Blazers took Oden with that first pick, which allowed Durant to go to the Seattle Supersonics, who eventually became the Oklahoma City Thunder. In retrospect, that was one of the worst decisions in the history of the NBA as Oden could never get any momentum going due to injury problems.

