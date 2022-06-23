Moose on the Loose: Shesterkin wins Vezina Trophy

NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin is the winner of the 2021-22 Vezina Trophy, awarded to the NHL’s top goalie.

Shesterkin led the league this season in goals-against average (2.07) and save percentage (.935). Shesterkin went 36-13-4 with six shutouts in 52 appearances. He was a near-unanimous choice for the Vezina Trophy, receiving first-place votes on 29 of the 32 ballots.

PIX11’s Marc Malusis predicts that by the time Shesterkin’s career is done, he will be the greatest goaltender in Rangers history and one of the best to ever play in the NHL.

