ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Moose on the Loose: Shesterkin wins Vezina Trophy

By Marc Malusis, Finn Hoogensen
PIX11
PIX11
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tgbsf_0gJ8Bpq300

NEW YORK (PIX11) – New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin is the winner of the 2021-22 Vezina Trophy, awarded to the NHL’s top goalie.

Shesterkin led the league this season in goals-against average (2.07) and save percentage (.935). Shesterkin went 36-13-4 with six shutouts in 52 appearances. He was a near-unanimous choice for the Vezina Trophy, receiving first-place votes on 29 of the 32 ballots.

PIX11’s Marc Malusis predicts that by the time Shesterkin’s career is done, he will be the greatest goaltender in Rangers history and one of the best to ever play in the NHL.

Watch in the video player above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Subway riders robbed at gunpoint in Manhattan: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) – Two men are wanted by police for robbing subway riders at gunpoint in Manhattan, NYPD officials said. The two suspects allegedly took part in two gunpoint robberies 30 minutes apart on subway trains in Harlem and Midtown, Manhattan on Monday. The first robbery happened on a southbound No. 3 train at […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Conn. couple fatally shot in dispute over a dog, police say; man arrested

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut police arrested a man in connection with a double homicide stemming from a dog dispute over the weekend. Police arrested Donovan McFarlane, 31, of Hartford, on Tuesday and charged him with criminal possession of a firearm. He was suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wound that occurred during the incident and was […]
HARTFORD, CT
ClutchPoints

Avalanche star Nazem Kadri sets insane Stanley Cup Finals history never seen before

The Colorado Avalanche defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Finals. Nazem Kadri’s overtime goal put the two-time defending champions to the sword. And it made history in a way we haven’t seen before. According to NHL Public Relations, Kadri became the ninth player in league history to score an […] The post Avalanche star Nazem Kadri sets insane Stanley Cup Finals history never seen before appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways From Avalanche’s Game 4 Victory in the Stanley Cup Final

Welcome back, Nazem Kadri. After missing nearly three weeks due to injury, Kadri scored the game-winning goal midway through overtime to lift the Colorado Avalanche to a 3-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Lightning – and to the brink of the franchise’s third Stanley Cup. The victory gave the Avalanche a 3-1 lead in the Stanley Cup Final, meaning Colorado is just one win away from its first Cup since 2001.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vezina Trophy#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Harlem man arrested for allegedly kissing stranger on No. 1 train: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A Harlem man was arrested Thursday, police said, more than a week after allegedly planting an unwanted kiss on another Manhattan straphanger. Rashad Rogers, 30, is accused of kissing an unsuspecting 24-year-old woman who was sitting on a northbound No. 1 train near the 34th Street-Penn Station stop. After the unwanted […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Son in custody after stabbing parents in the head in Brooklyn home: NYPD

GEORGETOWN, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A son was arrested for allegedly stabbing his parents after an argument in their Brooklyn home Tuesday night, police said. The 52-year-old father and the 65-year-old mother were both stabbed in the head inside 7314 Bergen Cove Road in Georgetown at approximately 10:10 p.m., officials said. The victims suffered multiple lacerations […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Group stabs man in face, attempts to steal boy’s scooter in Bronx

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — Four would-be robbers stabbed a man in the face while attempting to steal a 12-year-old boy’s scooter in the Bronx, police said. The group hopped out of a white pickup truck near Colgate and Watson avenues around 6:55 p.m. June 20, and approached the victims, according to authorities. One of […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
New York Rangers
NewsBreak
Sports
PIX11

Teen slashed unprovoked aboard Bronx train, police say

PARKCHESTER, the Bronx (PIX11) — A teenager was slashed during an unprovoked attack while on a train in the Bronx Thursday, police said. The 19-year-old victim was aboard a northbound No. 6 train near the Parkchester subway station when a man slashed her in an unprovoked attack at around 12:15 p.m., according to authorities. The […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

2 men shot during dispute in Bronx deli: NYPD

BRONX (PIX11)– Two men were shot during a dispute with a suspect inside a Bronx deli Wednesday night, police said. A 57-year-old man was shot in the left arm and a 58-year-old man was struck in the lower back at the Family Deli located at 531 East Tremont Ave. in Mt. Hope at around 8:20 […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man threw rocks at family in Harlem park: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man repeatedly threw rocks at a family trying to enjoy time in a Harlem park June 5, police said Thursday. At about 4 p.m. inside of Jackie Robinson Park, police said a man started throwing rocks at the family, who were sitting on a park bench. One of those rocks […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Rapper Lil Tjay among two shot in Edgewater: report, locals

EDGEWATER, N.J. — Rapper and hip hop artist Lil Tjay was among two people who were shot early Wednesday in Edgewater, according to TMZ, family and friends. Local police responded to reports of a shooting on The Promenade near City Place just before 12:10 a.m., authorities said. Officers discovered a 22-year-old victim with multiple gunshot […]
EDGEWATER, NJ
PIX11

Woman in motorized scooter killed in Brooklyn hit-and-run: NYPD

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman in a motorized scooter was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Friday in Brooklyn, authorities said. The 43-year-old victim was riding her motorized scooter at Lexington and Throop avenues around 2:15 a.m. when she was hit by a black Hyundai sedan, according to police, who said that […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Woman dies after being stabbed inside Bronx apartment, police say

CASTLE HILL, the Bronx (PIX11) — A woman died after she was found with a stab wound inside an apartment in the Bronx overnight, police said Friday. Officers found the 56-year-old victim with a stab wound on her lower torso inside an apartment in the vicinity Olmstead and Lacombe avenues minutes past 3:30 a.m., according […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man arrested in NJ shooting of Lil Tjay; 2 others hit with gun charges

EDGEWATER, NJ (PIX11) — Police arrested three men Wednesday in connection with the New Jersey shooting of rapper Lil Tjay, officials said. The rapper was one of two people shot early Wednesday in Edgewater during an attempted robbery. Police found Lil Tjay and Antoine Boyd on The Promenade after multiple 911 calls. Tjay, whose real name […]
EDGEWATER, NJ
PIX11

Two female teens stabbed in Bronx park assault: police

SOUNDVIEW, the Bronx (PIX11) — Two female teens were jumped and stabbed by a large group of fellow youths early Friday in Soundview Park, authorities said. The victims, 18 and 15, were approached by another group of nine or 10 teens near the park entrance at Metcalf and Seward avenues around 3:10 a.m., according to […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

PIX11

38K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy