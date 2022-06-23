Drag Queen Story Hour draws hundreds to ZooMontana

Ice cream is a staple during the summer months and a great way to cool off on a hot day. Yelp lists some of Billings’s best local ice cream shops to visit this summer. Spinners is a family-owned business with over 24 flavors to choose from. Guests can choose from ice cream, sorbets, and frozen yogurt. Have in a waffle cone, dish, or cone. Try the Pineapple whip flavor perfect for the summer season! There are also plenty of toppings to add like nuts, fresh fruit, sprinkles, and other candies.

BILLINGS, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO