Edgewater, NJ

Man arrested in NJ shooting of Lil Tjay; 2 others hit with gun charges

By Aliza Chasan
 2 days ago

EDGEWATER, NJ (PIX11) — Police arrested three men Wednesday in connection with the New Jersey shooting of rapper Lil T j ay , officials said.

The rapper was one of two people shot early Wednesday in Edgewater during an attempted robbery. Police found Lil Tjay and Antoine Boyd on The Promenade after multiple 911 calls. Tjay, whose real name is Tione Merritt, had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, police said. Boyd had been shot once.

The shooting happened when Mohamed Konate allegedly tried to rob the rapper, Boyd and Jeffrey Valdez. Police arrested Konate on charges of attempted murder, armed robbery and weapons charges. Officers also arrested Boyd and Valdez; they both were allegedly found with unlawful weapons.

