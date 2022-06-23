ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Inslee balks at Biden’s calls for temporary suspension of gas tax

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34p8Xp_0gJ8AB0Y00
File: Gas pump prices

Gov. Jay Inslee has balked at President Joe Biden’s call for a three-month suspension of gas taxes at federal and state levels, an effort meant to ease the financial strain for Americans.

While the idea was also met with doubts by Congress, Inslee’s office said, “Pausing the gas tax provides yet another opportunity for oil companies to pocket more profit while significantly hindering our ability to put people to work fixing and building roads and bridges.”

Biden criticized the energy industry for putting profits over production.

“It doesn’t reduce all the pain but it will be a big help,” Biden said, using the bully pulpit when his administration believes it has run out of direct levers to address soaring gas prices. “I’m doing my part. I want Congress, states and industry to do their part as well.”

At issue is the 18.4 cents-a-gallon federal tax on gas and the 24.4 cents-a-gallon federal tax on diesel fuel. If the gas savings were fully passed along to consumers, people would save roughly 3.6% at the pump when prices are averaging about $5 a gallon nationwide.

The president is not only facing an uphill battle with Republicans, but many in his own party have conveyed concerns, along with many economists.

Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi offered a noncommittal response to Biden’s proposal, saying she would look to see if there was support for it in Congress.

“We will see where the consensus lies on a path forward for the president’s proposal in the House and the Senate,” Pelosi said.

Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell mocked the gas tax holiday as an “ineffective stunt” in a Wednesday floor speech. “This ineffective administration’s big new idea is a silly proposal that senior members of their own party have already shot down well in advance,” he said.

The Biden Administration said that gas tax suspensions at the federal and state levels as well as energy companies pouring their profits into production and refining capacity could cut gas prices by $1 a gallon.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WEKU

Biden wants a gas tax holiday. Some economists say that's a bad idea

President Biden is set to announce on Wednesday that he wants Congress to give consumers a break on the federal gas tax for the summer months. That would mean the government would stop collecting the tax — 18 cents per gallon on gas and 24 cents per gallon on diesel — until the end of September, the peak driving period for people heading out on summer vacations.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
Person
Mitch Mcconnell
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Joe Biden
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Joe Biden Is Getting Closer To Making A Decision On Pausing Gasoline Tax

Just Click's With A Camera | Flickr | Public domain. Joe Biden, the President of the United States, stated on Monday that he is getting closer to making a decision on whether or not to support a temporary pause in the federal gasoline tax and is getting closer to making a decision on whether or not to support student loan relief as he works to alleviate the burden of high prices on the American people.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Senate Republican#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Americans#Republicans#Democratic#House
Reason.com

Biden's Gas Tax Holiday Plan Already Running on Empty

In the hours before President Joe Biden held a press conference to officially call on Congress to approve a 90-day federal gas tax holiday, several prominent members of the president's own party effectively killed the idea. Rep. Peter DeFazio (D–Ore.), chairman of the House Transportation Committee, released a statement Wednesday...
BUSINESS
The Week

Biden said he expects to make decision on gas tax holiday this week

President Biden on Monday said he will decide by the end of this week whether to support a federal gas tax holiday, telling reporters, "Yes, I'm considering it." Such a move could save Americans as much as 18.4 cents per gallon at the pump, and Biden said he aims to have "a decision based on the data — I'm looking for by the end of the week."
GAS PRICE
Reuters

Biden looking to address oil refinery capacity, White House adviser says

WASHINGTON, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is looking at ways to bring in more oil supplies amid rising energy costs, including working to address oil refinery capacity, White House economic adviser Cecelia Rouse said on Friday. "He is looking for what he can do administratively, whether that's...
POTUS
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
99K+
Followers
115K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy