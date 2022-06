It was less than two years ago when Taylor Kornieck, to put it in soccer parlance, felt banished from the pitch. The first few months of Kornieck’s pro career was a cluster of adversity unlike anything she faced in four years at the University of Colorado. Less than a year removed from rewriting the CU women’s soccer record book, Kornieck felt compelled to take an overseas assignment.

BOULDER, CO ・ 14 HOURS AGO