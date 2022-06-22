ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brigham City, UT

Brigham City salon loses $10k in equipment after burglary

By Spencer Joseph
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qZRP4_0gJ89gAh00

A salon in Brigham City is trying to recover after thousands of dollars worth of equipment, products, and personal items that were taken earlier this month.

At Studio 360 on Main Street in Brigham City, they pride themselves on caring for customers.

When employees came into work on Saturday, June 4, it was like any other day - but they quickly realized something was wrong

“We had a couple of girls message us and say hey, the candy machine is missing they had something missing off their desk so I instantly felt sick to my stomach I called the police on my way in and said hey, we've got stuff missing,” said Carly Richards, co-owner of the salon. “It was just like one thing after another after another that we're finding of huge items that were taken.”

While there were no signs of forced entry, the people who burglarized the building knew exactly what to get.

“They got the expensive things,” said Richards.

Sentimental things were also stolen like a stylist's first set of sheers and other personal items.

All together, the salon is out around $10,000 in stolen equipment.

“It’s horrible - devastating," Richards said. "I mean, a lot of these girls they're trying to provide for their families and they don't have their basic equipment.”

Here is a list of items that were taken:

Studio 360

“We're not like wishing ill will upon whoever did this because we know that times are hard, not trying to justify somebody's actions,” said co-owner Rileigh Uken

“After a while, after I realized like what kind of had happened that kind of hit me and then I kind of like, cried for a second because I was just like, oh my gosh, like, that's my stuff. Like I need that to do my job,” said McKenzie Madsen, who works at the salon.

As clients continue to get their hair done, it’s tough for employees to keep a positive attitude, but they're determined to push through this setback.

“These things can happen to you, you might not think that they will," Madsen said.

“More than anything, we'd rather just have our stuff back,” said Uken.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the salon replace their equipment.

Comments / 1

Related
ABC4

Police search for Murray bank robbery suspect

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? Murray Police are searching for a suspect connected to the robbery of a local Murray bank on Wednesday afternoon. Police say the Chase Bank located at 6255 S State Street near Fashion Place was targeted and robbed around 2 p.m. The suspect’s image has been caught […]
MURRAY, UT
Idaho State Journal

Police: Two men arrested after possessing stolen vehicles in two unrelated incidents

POCATELLO — Two men were arrested and charged with a felony for allegedly possessing stolen vehicles in the Gate City on Wednesday. Delano Moses Vigil Jr., 44, of Salt Lake City, has been charged with one felony count of grand theft by possession of a stolen vehicle. The incident began to unfold around 1:35 p.m. on Wednesday when Pocatello police were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Poplar Street...
POCATELLO, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brigham City, UT
Brigham City, UT
Crime & Safety
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
kslnewsradio.com

Search and rescue operation carried out in Centerville Thursday afternoon

CENTERVILLE, Utah — Davis County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue responded Thursday to an operation in Deuel Creek Canyon in Centerville. Reports came in at 10:23 a.m.. According to Davis County Sheriff’s Office’s Twitter account, a female in her 40s was hiking in the area, when she suffered a potential leg fracture.
CENTERVILLE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Man in custody after alleged motorcycle theft

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, June 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 38-year-old man has been charged after police say he was found on a stolen motorcycle, and he had a gun, which former convictions restrict him from carrying. Randy Martinez faces initial charges of:. Receive or transfer stolen vehicle, a second-degree...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Firefighters knock down grass fire in Weber County

OGDEN, Utah, June 23, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Weber Fire District knocked down a grass fire Wednesday afternoon in Ogden. Crews responded to the area of 700 West and 20th Street. “Fire was crawling quickly through tall dead grass,” says a WFD statement on Facebook. “Crews were...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salon
ABC4

How to avoid traffic at the Hill AFB Air and Space show this weekend

UTAH (ABC4) – Aircraft enthusiasts heading to the “2022 Warriors Over The Wasatch Air & Space Show,” should prepare for major traffic this weekend. Layton Police are warning visitors that heavy traffic is expected around Hill Air Force Base as over half a million visitors from around the country make their way to the beloved […]
LAYTON, UT
ABC4

USU teacher and student killed in Cache County plane crash

CACHE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two individuals have died in a Utah State University (USU) Aviation plane crash that occurred on the morning of June 24. According to USU officials, the crash took place around 9 a.m. between Mendon and Wellsville. USU flight instructor Blake Shumway and aviation student Michael Carpenter were killed as a […]
CACHE COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

AIR SHOW: What to bring, what to leave at home and how to get there

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah — This weekend the Warriors Over The Wasatch Air and Space Show will welcome hundreds of thousands of guests to Davis County. With expected numbers to reach 600,000, on a working military air base, guests will be expected to help keep everyone safe. Event...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC4

UPDATE: Salt Lake bank robbery suspect arrested in Las Vegas

UPDATE: 6/22/22 10:00 p.m. SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A man suspected in two bank robberies that happened in the Salt Lake Valley on Tuesday has been taken into custody. According to police, 27-year-old Tanner Cram was taken into custody by FBI special agents in Las Vegas Wednesday evening. Officials say no additional information on […]
kjzz.com

Salt Lake City police call for peaceful protests after SCOTUS ruling

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Following the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, authorities are asking demonstrators to exercise their First Amendment rights peacefully. In a media release issued after the ruling, the Salt Lake City Police Department stated it will support "safe and peaceful marches" and...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
ABC4

7 arrested in Ogden Police crackdown on street racing

OGDEN. Utah (ABC4) – Seven people were arrested for street racing in Ogden over the weekend. The arrests were a part of an undercover effort to crack down on street racing on Washington Blvd. Those arrested were found to be driving at speeds near 70 mph in 35 mph zones. In one incident, an officer […]
OGDEN, UT
ABC4

SLC party stabbing suspect identified, leaves three people hospitalized

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police have identified the suspect who allegedly stabbed three people during a party in Salt Lake City on Saturday night. Salt Lake City Police (SLCPD) says the suspect is Andreas Milovan Riveros, 18. The three victims were transported to a local hospital for injury treatment. Police say the stabbing happened […]
kmyu.tv

'Nothing to be ashamed of': Utah woman shares abortion story

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Eight years ago, Heather Dinsmore had an abortion. The Salt Lake City resident is sharing her story, saying that "choosing not to bring a child into the world is nothing to be ashamed of." At the time, she had just moved to New...
UTAH STATE
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

26K+
Followers
7K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy