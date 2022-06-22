Brigham City salon loses $10k in equipment after burglary

A salon in Brigham City is trying to recover after thousands of dollars worth of equipment, products, and personal items that were taken earlier this month.

At Studio 360 on Main Street in Brigham City, they pride themselves on caring for customers.

When employees came into work on Saturday, June 4, it was like any other day - but they quickly realized something was wrong

“We had a couple of girls message us and say hey, the candy machine is missing they had something missing off their desk so I instantly felt sick to my stomach I called the police on my way in and said hey, we've got stuff missing,” said Carly Richards, co-owner of the salon. “It was just like one thing after another after another that we're finding of huge items that were taken.”

While there were no signs of forced entry, the people who burglarized the building knew exactly what to get.

“They got the expensive things,” said Richards.

Sentimental things were also stolen like a stylist's first set of sheers and other personal items.

All together, the salon is out around $10,000 in stolen equipment.

“It’s horrible - devastating," Richards said. "I mean, a lot of these girls they're trying to provide for their families and they don't have their basic equipment.”

Here is a list of items that were taken:

Studio 360

“We're not like wishing ill will upon whoever did this because we know that times are hard, not trying to justify somebody's actions,” said co-owner Rileigh Uken

“After a while, after I realized like what kind of had happened that kind of hit me and then I kind of like, cried for a second because I was just like, oh my gosh, like, that's my stuff. Like I need that to do my job,” said McKenzie Madsen, who works at the salon.

As clients continue to get their hair done, it’s tough for employees to keep a positive attitude, but they're determined to push through this setback.

“These things can happen to you, you might not think that they will," Madsen said.

“More than anything, we'd rather just have our stuff back,” said Uken.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the salon replace their equipment.