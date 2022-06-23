ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

MCSO searching for a man accused of assaulting a deputy

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man deputies say...

ABC 15 News

Glendale PD: Man arrested after delivery driver found dead

GLENDALE, AZ — A man is facing charges after Glendale police say he killed a delivery driver. Just before 7:30 p.m. on. Saturday, June 11, Glendale police officers were called to the area of 61st Avenue and Bell Road for reports of a crash with an injured person. When...
GLENDALE, AZ
Man accused of shooting, killing Glendale food delivery driver

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Police say they have arrested a man who shot and killed a woman who was sitting inside her vehicle on the side of the road in Glendale. The incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. on June 11 near 59th Avenue and Bell Road. Officers initially responded to the scene for reports of a car that had driven off the road and into a landscaping area. When they got there, police found a woman inside the car who "was in distress and non-responsive."
GLENDALE, AZ
Suspect wanted for ramming Maricopa County deputy's car in Youngtown

YOUNGTOWN, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is trying to find a man accused of assaulting a deputy in Youngtown back in May. The incident began after he was reportedly driving a car with a stolen license plate on May 17. Deputies say he rammed his car into a patrol vehicle at a QuikTrip, then hit two other cars before fleeing.
YOUNGTOWN, AZ
Car Thieves Arrested After Pursuit | Phoenix

06.22.2022 | 12:30 AM | PHOENIX – Phoenix Police responded to reports of 3 vehicles stolen from Courtesy Chevrolet near 13th Street and Camelback Road shortly after midnight. A short time later an officer in the area noticed a pickup truck matching the description of one of the stolen vehicles travelling at a high rate of speed. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle and the suspect failed. The Phoenix Police Air Unit quickly acquired the vehicle and began tracking it from above. Ground units pulled back and followed at a safe distance, initiating a tactical surveillance operation. The suspect fled southbound towards i-10 then westbound before entering a neighboring near 39th Avenue and McDowell Road. The truck was abandoned near 39th Drive and Lynnwood Street. 2 suspects fled westbound on foot, jumping through various residential properties. Ground units quickly moved in and took both suspects into custody. Officers cleared the stolen vehicle and transported back to the Courtesy Chevrolet dealership. The 2 other stolen vehicles have yet to be recovered. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix police officer fills up woman’s car with gas

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Phoenix police officer helped a woman who apparently ran out of gas by filing up her tank, and we think that’s something good. Viewer Heidi Newland wrote to Arizona’s Family to share the photos she took of an officer assisting the woman earlier this week. It happened at the corner of Dunlap and 19th Avenue in the south Phoenix area. The officer got a canister of gas for the stranded woman and filled up her tank.
PHOENIX, AZ
scottsdale.org

Scottsdale lawyer wins $11.75M from county

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s office has agreed to pay $11.75 million to a former inmate at the county jail for deliberately failing to protect him and ignoring his medical needs after he was assaulted by another inmate so badly he did not wake from a coma for two more than months.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Tolleson police officer pinned by suspect in stolen vehicle

TOLLESON, AZ — The Tolleson Police Department says an officer was injured after being pinned by a suspect in a stolen vehicle near 91st Avenue and Van Buren Street Thursday afternoon. Authorities say officers located the stolen vehicle at a Circle K and when officers tried to stop the...
TOLLESON, AZ
ABC 15 News

Man shot, vehicle stolen during altercation in Mesa, police say

MESA, AZ — Mesa police say one person has been taken into custody after a shooting and vehicle theft Tuesday night. Officers were initially called to a Starbucks location near Signal Butte and Warner roads around 10 p.m. for reports of a physical fight. When they arrived, they found...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Woman threw her dog in Phoenix canal after it bit her, court documents say

PHOENIX - A woman is accused of animal cruelty after she allegedly threw her dog in a Phoenix canal because it bit her. According to court documents, a witness told police she saw 67-year-old Ruth Dobbins holding her 3-year-old Pug-Chihuahua mix by a canal on June 19 near Seventh Street and Minnezona before throwing it into the water.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Man shot, killed on I-10 bridge in central Phoenix

PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a man was reportedly shot and killed on a footbridge over Interstate 10 in central Phoenix early Thursday morning. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. on June 23 near 11th Avenue and Moreland Street. Witnesses discovered that a man had been shot...
PHOENIX, AZ
L.A. Weekly

2 Hospitalized after Wrong-Way Collision on Interstate 10 [Phoenix, AZ]

PHOENIX, AZ (June 24, 2022) – At least two people sustained injuries after a wrong-way collision on Interstate 10, Monday morning. The crash happened the morning of June 13th, in the area of Interstate 10 and Loop 202. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after. For reasons unknown,...
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Two shot, hospitalized in Avondale shooting

AVONDALE — Two people were shot Wednesday night in Avondale near Central Avenue and Van Buren Street, according to police. Both were taken to the hospital. On Thursday afternoon, police announced the arrest of 47-year-old Benjamin Herrera in connection to the shooting. Herrera faces charges of aggravated assault. Officials...
AVONDALE, AZ
KTAR.com

2 children die in street-sweeper crash at I-10, Loop 101 in West Valley

PHOENIX – Two children were killed and their mother seriously injured early Friday on a West Valley freeway when the street sweeper she was driving crashed off an overhead ramp. Westbound Interstate 10 was closed near southbound Loop 101 Agua Fria Freeway in Tolleson around 3:30 a.m. and reopened...
PHOENIX, AZ

