Gathering of the Eagles Conference set for June 23 thru 26 in Little Rock

By Bob Clausen
 2 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – God’s Tabernacle International Ministries is hosting the 2022 ‘Gathering of The Eagles Conference’ from June 23 to 26 in Little Rock.

Apostle Kingsley Eruemulor stopped by KARK 4 News at 4 to talk about the event combining cultural coming together and economic awareness all based on Christian roots.

Other key speakers at the event will be Music Minister VaShawn Mitchell, Apostle Ike Nwanze and Bishop Tudor Bismark.

More information can be found at the event’s Facebook page .

