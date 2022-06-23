Charlotte is still a seller’s market. Here’s why.

This content was created in partnership with the Redbud Group .

If you’re thinking about selling your home, it’s still a great time to take advantage of Charlotte’s hot market.

Here’s why: The median home sale price in Charlotte is $349,700, up 23% year over year, according to the latest report from Canopy MLS .

An influx of buyers from larger metro areas is also heating up Charlotte’s market.

The background: Surging mortgage rates have led to a decline in the number of home sales over the past few months, but Charlotte is largely insulated from this trend.

“Home sales are still on the rise and sellers are benefiting from the increase in the average sale price,” according to a market report from the Redbud Group, the top Keller Williams team in the region.

Okay, but: Even in a seller’s market , you need to be smart.

To help you out, we rounded up some tips from the Redbud Group’s helpful Real Estate blog .

(1) If you’re living in the home you’re selling, start packing early

Starting a few weeks before listing will help you stay organized once showings begin.

Even better: Packing and donating will help declutter and depersonalize your space, which will make it more attractive for potential buyers. You’ll also find it’s easier to keep things tidy between showings.

(2) Identify your pre-sale must-do’s, should-do’s and could-do’s

Here’s the deal: You won’t get to every project on your list before selling, and that’s okay. Prioritize things so you can make a plan:

Must-do: Declutter, depersonalize, and deep clean; conduct major repairs; improve your curb appeal; stage the interior.

Declutter, depersonalize, and deep clean; conduct major repairs; improve your curb appeal; stage the interior. Should-do: Repaint the walls and neutralize foul odors.

Repaint the walls and neutralize foul odors. Could-do: Make renovations and refresh the flooring.

(3) Work with the agent that’s right for you

Every seller is different, so there isn’t a one-size-fits-all agent.

An example: Some sellers want to be super involved in every step of the process, while others want to be more hands-off.

The solution: Talk to a few agents to find one that fits your needs and style. Here are a few things to look out for:

Knowledge and expertise in your area and home style.

Compatible communication styles so you can easily stay in touch with them.

Empathetic and experienced with your situation, whether you’re a first-time seller or a savvy investor.

(4) Be prepared to negotiate

In a competitive market, it’s not uncommon to get multiple offers in a short period of time.

While your agent will handle most of the negotiating, it’s important to understand the process so you can advocate for yourself.

What you need to know: When you receive an offer, you can either accept, counter, or reject.

When countering, identify areas where you’re willing to compromise (such as offering a home warranty) and where you’re not (such as the sale price).

