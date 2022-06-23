ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Charlotte is still a seller’s market. Here’s why.

By Alivia McAtee
Axios Charlotte
Axios Charlotte
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4flOSG_0gJ89MiH00

This content was created in partnership with the Redbud Group .

If you’re thinking about selling your home, it’s still a great time to take advantage of Charlotte’s hot market.

Here’s why: The median home sale price in Charlotte is $349,700, up 23% year over year, according to the latest report from Canopy MLS .

The background: Surging mortgage rates have led to a decline in the number of home sales over the past few months, but Charlotte is largely insulated from this trend.

  • “Home sales are still on the rise and sellers are benefiting from the increase in the average sale price,” according to a market report from the Redbud Group, the top Keller Williams team in the region.

Okay, but: Even in a seller’s market , you need to be smart.

To help you out, we rounded up some tips from the Redbud Group’s helpful Real Estate blog .

(1) If you’re living in the home you’re selling, start packing early

Starting a few weeks before listing will help you stay organized once showings begin.

Even better: Packing and donating will help declutter and depersonalize your space, which will make it more attractive for potential buyers. You’ll also find it’s easier to keep things tidy between showings.

More info: Redbud’s survival guide to living in a home while it’s on the market .

(2) Identify your pre-sale must-do’s, should-do’s and could-do’s

Here’s the deal: You won’t get to every project on your list before selling, and that’s okay. Prioritize things so you can make a plan:

  • Must-do: Declutter, depersonalize, and deep clean; conduct major repairs; improve your curb appeal; stage the interior.
  • Should-do: Repaint the walls and neutralize foul odors.
  • Could-do: Make renovations and refresh the flooring.

More info: R edbud’s ultimate checklist for preparing your home for sale .

(3) Work with the agent that’s right for you

Every seller is different, so there isn’t a one-size-fits-all agent.

  • An example: Some sellers want to be super involved in every step of the process, while others want to be more hands-off.

The solution: Talk to a few agents to find one that fits your needs and style. Here are a few things to look out for:

  • Knowledge and expertise in your area and home style.
  • Compatible communication styles so you can easily stay in touch with them.
  • Empathetic and experienced with your situation, whether you’re a first-time seller or a savvy investor.

More info: Meet Redbud’s team of great agents .

(4) Be prepared to negotiate

In a competitive market, it’s not uncommon to get multiple offers in a short period of time.

While your agent will handle most of the negotiating, it’s important to understand the process so you can advocate for yourself.

What you need to know: When you receive an offer, you can either accept, counter, or reject.

  • When countering, identify areas where you’re willing to compromise (such as offering a home warranty) and where you’re not (such as the sale price).

More info: Redbud’s 10 negotiation do’s and don’ts for sellers.

Learn more with Redbud’s comprehensive guide to selling your home .

This content was created in partnership with the Redbud Group .

The post Charlotte is still a seller’s market. Here’s why. appeared first on Axios Charlotte .

Comments / 0

Related
Axios Charlotte

Hot homes: 6 houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $350K

This real estate roundup is proudly presented by The Redbud Group, creating great experiences. Here’s one of their favorite listings this week: 9773 Oaklawn Boulevard: $520,000 Neighborhood: Huntersville Realtor: Allan Santero at The Redbud Group Features: New construction, end unit, large patio. Specs:  4 bed,  3.5 bath,  1,998 square feet Texture helps add character to a […] The post Hot homes: 6 houses for sale in Charlotte starting at $350K appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Recent data show small shifts in Charlotte’s real estate market

Homes continue to get more expensive and fly off the market quicker than ever, per the latest from Canopy MLS. Why it matters: We keep hearing about a market crash, but so far, none of the data supports that in Charlotte. Yes, but: Weekly data show early signs of a changing market, if even in the […] The post Recent data show small shifts in Charlotte’s real estate market appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Realtor TikToker says her client was outbid on a Charlotte home by $150K

A recent TikTok went viral about a realtor’s client being outbid on a Plaza Midwood home by more than a hundred thousand dollars. This house was listed in our hot homes feature a few weeks ago for $585,000. It sold for $740,000. Why it matters: Houses in Charlotte already are listed at stunningly high price points, but […] The post Realtor TikToker says her client was outbid on a Charlotte home by $150K appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Hidden hotel fees you should know about

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — You’ve saved your hard-earned money and planned for months – just when it’s time to enjoy your vacation, you realize your hotel stay is going to cost more than what you had budgeted. Why? Fees. The Federal Trade Commission calls it “drip pricing.”...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Real Estate
Charlotte, NC
Business
power98fm.com

Charlotte Home Goes Viral On TikTok After Is Sells $100,000 Over Bid

Did you see this? A Charlotte home went viral on TikTok! The Charlotte real estate market, like so much of the rest of the country, is absolutely nuts. Between rental companies buying up properties, to houses selling in a weekend with multiple offers all above asking price, and just crazy prices all around. My parents recently sold a house and got 10 offers. All but one were from a rental company. Families and those moving to the area are struggling to find homes to live in. And the rent is skyrocketing all over Charlotte. Mine went up $200 when I renewed my lease. It’s not sustainable.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Could we be at risk for another recession?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Inflation is at a 40-year-high and stock prices continue to shrink, raising fears that the U.S. economy is at risk for another recession. The Federal Reserve just stepped up its efforts to get inflation under control. It raised its key interest rate by three-quarters of a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Wesley Heights is booming. Here are 9 businesses opening in the next year

New businesses are gravitating toward Wesley Heights. What’s happening: Twenty-Two West, Midnight Mulligan and Legion Brewing Morehead planted roots here in recent months. Why it matters: Neighborhood change is a byproduct of Charlotte’s growth. Yes, but: Development in the west Charlotte neighborhood is on the rise, but so is gentrification. What’s next: Wesley Heights is on track to […] The post Wesley Heights is booming. Here are 9 businesses opening in the next year appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

The Top Restaurant In Charlotte in 2022 Is…

When eating out in Charlotte, how could you pick just one restaurant to call the best? Charlotte has so many restaurants. So many that it feels like you could eat at a new place each day and it would take you years to get through them all! I always struggle to pick just one place to bring people to when my family visits from Raleigh or Myrtle Beach.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
WBTV

Local baking company loses $20,000 in client scam

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The kitchen is Melodie Asseraf’s happy place. That’s why in 2020, she launched “Bake it with Mel” with a hope that others who may not have her culinary skills could enjoy baking too. Her cookie mixes and baking kits can be found...
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
Axios Charlotte

More (mostly) car-free apartments coming to Optimist Park

The developer behind The Joinery, Charlotte’s first carless apartment complex in Optimist Park, is underway with a second phase, according to a recent press release. What’s happening: Real estate firm JLL Capital Markets said last week that it arranged a $65.2 million construction loan for the project’s expansion, which includes 361 units in two buildings. […] The post More (mostly) car-free apartments coming to Optimist Park appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
flyfishings.art

Hotels Concord Mills Mall

Hotels Concord Mills Mall. Read reviews and book today! The price is $65 per night from mar 8 to mar 9. 1.3 km from concord mills. The charlotte douglas airport (clt) is only 35 minutes away and the concord regional airport (jqf) is 5 minutes away. Springhill suites charlotte concord mills/speedway.
CONCORD, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canopy Mls#The Redbud Group
WCNC

Harris Teeter removing 'controversial' koozies from all stores

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Harris Teeter said it is removing some controversial koozies from its grocery stores after a North Carolina congressional candidate shared her disappointment with the chain. Christy Clark, a former North Carolina representative who is seeking office in House District 98, called on Harris Teeter and its...
CHARLOTTE, NC
secretcharlotte.co

14 Exciting New Restaurants And Bars Opening In Charlotte

From art deco speakeasies to re-openings of old favorites. Charlotte is absolutely booming. With tons of new restaurants and bars that recently opened in the spring and many more awesome locations slated for summer and fall, Charlotte’s about to get a whole lot of new places. Will Charlotte become the nation’s next foodie town? Check out these newcomers and decide for yourself.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Staying hydrated is important!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today is National Hydration Day, June 23rd - a perfect day to pay attention to how much water you are getting. For many of us, getting the recommended 8 cups of water a day is tough. IV hydration is a great way to get that extra punch or body needs, especially in these hot months of summer. Hydrate Medical is here in Charlotte and has locations across the Carolinas to help you stay healthy and hydrated. While their drips can help keep you hydrated, they also help boost your immune system, help with your skin, boost energy, and so much more! Book an appointment with them to celebrate National Hydration Day. They are located at 228 East Blvd. Suite 200, you can find more information online at charlotte.hydratemedical.com.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Axios Charlotte

5 private pools you can rent near Charlotte starting at $40 an hour

Escape the summer heat with these swimming spots, all listed on pool-sharing company Swimply. How it works: Pool owners can list their pools for chunks of time, just like homeowners list their properties on Airbnb. To find a pool, plug in your location and a list of options near you pop up. 1. The Urban […] The post 5 private pools you can rent near Charlotte starting at $40 an hour appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
bigcityreview.com

10 Best Steakhouses In Charlotte, North Carolina

Our 10 Best Steakhouses In Charlotte, North Carolina list presents some of the best Steakhouses that travelers and locals will find to be wonderful choices when looking for a great steak and all the helpings that come with it. The city of Charlotte has the largest population of any city in the Eastern State of North Carolina. Charlotte stands as one of the fastest growing cities in the United Stands. With such a large growing population, there is definitely a need for great restaurants. Below are ten of them that specialize in the art of Steakhouses.
CHARLOTTE, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of June 20

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments June 10-16: Huntersville. Bad Daddy’s Burger Bar, 8625 Lindholm Drive – 90.5. Comfort Suites, 16905 Caldwell Creek Drive – 97 Fast Lane Eatery, 134 Statesville Road – 100. Frankie’s of...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
Axios Charlotte

Axios Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
828K+
Views
ABOUT

Axios Charlotte exists to make Charlotte smarter and better connected. Get smarter, faster about what’s happening in your backyard, curated by local reporters.

 https://www.axios.com/local/charlotte

Comments / 0

Community Policy