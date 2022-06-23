ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State senator seeks audit of money spent during COVID-19 emergency

By Gary Dymski
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tWs9d_0gJ89B0I00

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — State Sen. Scott Hammond, R-Las Vegas, is calling for an audit of funds spent during the COVID-19 emergency declaration.

Hammond said in a Wednesday news release from his office he will pursue an audit based on a published report critical of testing in Nevada during the pandemic by Chicago-based Northshore Clinical Labs.

Gov. Steve Sisolak declared an emergency in March 2020, allowing the state to move resources, including funds for COVID testing, during the pandemic. The state of emergency was lifted May 20.

A story last month by ProPublica, co-published by The Nevada Independent, said Northshore, which had virus-testing sites in Northern Nevada, Henderson, and Las Vegas, botched perhaps thousands of testing cases. Northshore had testing sites in about 20 states overall, according to the ProPublica Story.

The report also criticized Sisolak’s administration for approving Northshore as a testing lab.

Hammond said he was outraged when he learned of a connection alleged in the ProPublica story between Sisolak and Northshore. He called parts of the story “serious issues” and said he hopes the governor will support a “common-sense audit.”

Sisolak’s office has said Northshore’s “negligence is despicable.” Spokeswoman Meghin Delaney told the Reno Gazette Journal in May that Sisolak’s administration would cooperate with a federal investigation.

NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
