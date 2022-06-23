ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Disney Screens New Scenes From ‘Avatar: The Way Of Water,’ Extended ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Footage – CineEurope

By Nancy Tartaglione
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CmHpZ_0gJ88xy100

Click here to read the full article.

Disney kicked off its CineEurope presentation in Barcelona today with 12 minutes of footage from July’s Marvel fourquel Thor: Love And Thunder , and throughout the show teased trailers and looks at its other upcoming titles including four never-before-seen scenes from James Cameron ’s Avatar: The Way Of Water .

Ahead of the Thor footage, Disney’s Head of Global Theatrical Distribution Tony Chambers stressed the importance of immersive storytelling and the studio’s “robust, diverse slate” which kicked off about 60 minutes of footage that was then introduced by EMEA Head of Theatrical Distribution Nick Rush and EMEA Head of Studio Marketing Lee Jury.

There were pre-recorded messages from the likes of Marvel boss Kevin Feige who noted that even after 14 years it “feels like we’re just getting started.” Thor star Chris Hemsworth lamented not being in Barcelona for the sangria which “always tastes better” in the Spanish town as he introed the Love And Thunder scenes.

For Lucasfilm’s Indiana Jones 5 , Harrison Ford sent a video noting it’s been 13 years since the last film and that it was “time to put the fedora back on and crack the whip.”

We also saw clips of Haunted Mansion , Pixar ’s Elemental and Strange World , and New Regency’s David O Russell-directed ensemble Amsterdam .

Sam Mendes sent a video to talk about Searchlight’s Empire Of Light . The 1917 director said that after that film he had written this new one during lockdown and called it an “extremely personal story” about music and movies and finding love in unlikely places.

Repping Searchlight, international chief Rebecca Kearey introduced a trailer for whodunnit See How They Run starring Sam Rockwell and Saoirse Ronan as well as a teaser for Martin McDonough’s The Banshees Of Inisherin with Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson. Searchlight also showed off the opening scene of Chevalier about the illegitimate son of an African slave and a French plantation owner who rises to heights in French society as a composer.

Thor director Taika Waititi’s Next Goal Wins was treated to an eight-minute preview. The film is about the American Samoa soccer team, who suffered the worst loss in World Cup history, losing to Australia 31-0 in 2001, but gets a new coach in the form of Michael Fassbender.

Disney closed its show with an in-person visit from Avatar producer Jon Landau who flew into Barcelona from New Zealand to tout the upcoming sequel. He said Avatar: The Way Of Water was in the final stages of post-production and that it was important to be in Barcelona “to show our support for the exhibition community.”

Before showing off four scenes from the film, Landau noted that the strengths of James Cameron’s scripts are in their universal themes; “There is nothing more relatable than family,” he said before tossing to a message from Cameron.

Cameron from New Zealand said the Avatar team was “pushing the limits even further… every shot is designed for the biggest screen and highest resolution possible… I believe the audience wants this.” He added, “We as an industry are not going away.”

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Game Of Thrones’ Star Maisie Williams Confesses That She Thought Arya Stark “Was Queer”

Click here to read the full article. One of the most memorable Game of Thrones scenes in a final season full of memorable scenes was Arya Stark getting it on with Gendry. Many were surprised that the hookup took place. Not the least of them was Maisie Williams, who played Arya. Williams told Teen Vogue she was “surprised” by her character’s choice on the eve of major battle. “The first time that I was surprised by Arya, I guess, was probably in the final [season] where she whips off her clothes and sleeps with Gendry,” Williams says. “I thought that Arya was queer, you...
NFL
Deadline

Steve Fickinger Dies: Producer On Broadway’s ‘Dear Evan Hansen’, Former Disney Theatrical Exec Was 62

Click here to read the full article. Steve Fickinger, a Tony Award-winning producer of Broadway’s Dear Evan Hansen who, as a longtime creative executive with Disney Theatrical Group helped spearhead the development of such stage shows as Newsies and Aladdin, died suddenly at his home in Laguna Beach, California, on June 17. He was 62. His death was announced by his niece, Jessica Roy. A cause of death was not specified. In a two-decade career with Disney, which began as a temp in the mail room, Fickinger worked in the mid-1990s as Director of Creative Development for Walt Disney Feature Animation, overseeing...
LAGUNA BEACH, CA
Deadline

Universal Teases ‘Fast & Furious X’ With First Look At Jason Momoa; Touts Packed, Diverse Slate – CineEurope

Click here to read the full article. Universal revved up exhibition at its CineEurope presentation today in Barcelona, offering a glimpse at 2023’s Fast & Furious X, including a first look at new cast members Jason Momoa and Brie Larson. The Louis Leterrier-directed 10th installment is currently in production for release next summer. That was the capper to a jam-packed Uni session that kicked off with Universal Pictures International President of Distribution Veronika Kwan Vandenberg telling exhibitors the studio has “something for everyone” as the industry “can’t survive on superheroes and big IP alone.” Championing Uni’s drive to cater to diverse...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Hemsworth
Person
Brendan Gleeson
Person
Jon Landau
Person
Sam Mendes
Person
Saoirse Ronan
Person
Taika Waititi
Person
Kevin Feige
BGR.com

5 new Netflix releases that’ll have everyone glued to their screens next week

It’s been a long wait, but Netflix subscribers in the US finally get to enjoy more of the story of the Shelby gang from the Small Heath area of Birmingham in the UK. Three years after the release of the previous set of Peaky Blinders episodes, Season 6 of the series is among the latest batch of high-profile Netflix new releases. The new season, among other things, finds Tommy Shelby, played by the moody and menacing Cillian Murphy, forced to pick up the pieces after his failed attempt at the end of Season 5 to assassinate fascist politician Oswald Mosley.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Disney World#Disney Screens New Scenes#Emea Head#Marvel#Spanish
HollywoodLife

‘Guardians Of The Galaxy 3’: The Cast, Release Date, & More

There’s much more to come in Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, including a third Guardians of the Galaxy movie. The first two films were hugely popular and dominated at the box office, so it’s not surprising that Marvel/Disney would create another sequel. Guardians of the Galaxy was released in theaters in 2014 and brought to life the superhero team of the same name from Marvel Comics. The sequel, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, came out three years later with the same ensemble cast, plus some new characters.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
New Zealand
NewsBreak
Avatar
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
NewsBreak
Pixar
IGN

Thor: Love and Thunder Test Audience Reactions Hail Christian Bale as the Best Villain in the MCU So Far

We're less than a month away from the release of the next Marvel blockbuster in the Taika Waititi-directed Thor: Love and Thunder. After receiving rave reviews for his previous MCU outing in Thor Ragnarok, the New Zealand filmmaker is back with the cast and crew to tackle the Marvel universe's newest threat in Gorr the God Butcher. Played by British actor Christian Bale, Gorr is a God-slaying entity who is on the hunt for more targets, which sets him on a path to face the Norse God of Thunder.
MOVIES
Fox News

‘Happy Days’ star Henry Winkler on getting mauled by ’32 dogs’ on HBO’s 'Barry,' joining TikTok: ‘I survived'

Henry Winkler has been shoved into trunks, mauled by dogs and chased from a collision at a North Hollywood intersection on HBO’s "Barry." And he’s enjoying it all. The actor, who made his mark as greaser Fonzie in the ‘70s sitcom "Happy Days," is having the time – and workout – of his life as jaded acting teacher Gene Cousineau in the dark comedy.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HollywoodLife

Tom Cruise & Nicole Kidman’s Son Connor, 27, Seen In Rare Photos With ‘The Sandlot’ Star

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s son Connor surfaced in a rare outing in Santa Monica, California, and despite steering clear of the Hollywood spotlight, he was seen with a familiar face — The Sandlot star Patrick Renna! Connor, 27 was seen leaving a restaurant on June 15 with Patrick, 43, who memorably played Hamilton “Ham” Porter in the nostalgic cult comedy. Connor and Patrick enjoyed their meal at iconic Italian eatery Capo located on Ocean Avenue and were later seen outside the restaurant in photos engaging in friendly banter.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Rolling Stone

Sorry to Be the One to Say It, but Ryan Gosling Is Giving Major Cringe as Ken in ‘Barbie’

Click here to read the full article. To say we’re ready for Greta Gerwig’s Barbie is an understatement. Margot Robbie looks gorgeous as the film’s protagonist, and Gerwig’s Lady Bird and Little Women were Oscar-nominated masterpieces. But on Wednesday, Warner Brothers released the first look at Ryan Gosling as Ken. And it’s giving full camp, full cringe. We’re not sure how Mattel is going to feel about this. With his platinum locks, light-wash denim vest, and Calvin Klein-inspired underwear peeking over his low-rise jeans, we’re already lining up therapy appointments for the nightmares this is sure to give us. La La Land homeboy looks like one of those...
MOVIES
purewow.com

Sandra Bullock’s Worst Movie Ever Turns 25 This Month—Naturally, I Had to Rewatch and, Yeah, It’s Bad

In 1994, Speed hit theaters and was an instant box office and critical hit. It was lightning in a bottle. A killer plot. Perfect casting. Artful execution. It went on to win two Oscars while catapulting both Keanu Reeves's and Sandra Bullocks's screen careers into the A-list echelon. Following its massive success, 20th Century Fox released a sequel in June 1997. After all, what could be so hard to recreate? Simply write its two charismatic leads on a vessel rigged to explode if it drops below a certain speed, and boom! You've got another blockbuster. And yet, Speed 2: Cruise Control would not only miss the mark but become known as one of the worst sequels of all time. In fact, even Sandra Bullock recently said she regretted doing it. This month, the flop turns 25 years old. Naturally, I had to rewatch. And while some box office bombs have aged better with time (like, say, The Wizard of Oz or ﻿Clue) or are just so bad they're fun to watch (see: John Travolta's recent catalog), I regret to inform you that Speed 2 is just plain bad.
MOVIES
Distractify

The Real Reason 'Lightyear' Is Banned In 14 Countries

In 1995, Tom Hanks and Tim Allen transformed into the talking toys that we now know as Woody and Buzz Lightyear. More than two decades later, their legacy lives on. The latest installment in the Toy Story franchise is set to release on June 17 and the nostalgia is real.
MOVIES
Us Weekly

Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ LGBT Content in ‘Lightyear’ Is So Controversial: I Want Representation to ‘Be the Norm’

No big deal. Chris Evans wishes that the decision to include LGBTQ+ characters in his new film, Lightyear, didn't cause so much controversy. "It’s nice, and it’s wonderful, it makes me happy [to have such inclusion]," the Avengers star, 41, told Variety on Monday, June 13, when asked about Pixar's decision to reinstate a same-sex […]
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

96K+
Followers
31K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy