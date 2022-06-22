Save 50% at local breweries with the new Charlotte Brew Badge

Produced in partnership with Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority .

The Charlotte Brew Badge is a new and easy way to save money while you explore your favorite breweries.

The deets: When you purchase a virtual pass, you instantly unlock vouchers at participating breweries, plus discounts at select locations.

The background: Spearheaded by the Charlotte Regional Visitors Authority, the program aims to amplify local breweries and invigorate the economy.

There are two pass options:

The one-day pass includes four $10 brewery vouchers (AKA a $40 value) for $26.95.

includes four $10 brewery vouchers (AKA a $40 value) for $26.95. The three-day pass includes nine $10 brewery vouchers (AKA a $90 value) for $42.95.

Yup, it’s basically like purchasing a gift card at a discount. Cheers to that!

The deets: Once you purchase your pass, just visit a participating brewery, show your bartender your phone with the pass, and the first $10 on your tab is taken care of.

Here are the participating breweries:

Take note: More breweries are expected to join in the coming weeks. If the number of breweries exceeds the number of vouchers you purchase, you get to choose which to visit.

We tried the three-day pass and had fun trying new-to-us places as well as some familiar favorites. At most locations, $10 covers your first beer (or a little more).

Pro tip: Rather than ordering a pint, a flight at most breweries costs around $10. You’ll be able to try out more beer varieties or share with a friend.

Here’s the deal: These passes are a no-brainer way to save money the next time you want to do a brewery crawl.

They’d be perfect if you’re hosting an out-of-town group.

Okay, but: Plan ahead so you can make the most of the pass and drink responsibly.

Ready to explore Charlotte’s beer scene? Purchase your Charlotte Brew Badge from CRVA .

