Virginia’s Republican governor, Glenn Youngkin, is wasting no time telling you what he’s going to do now that states can restrict a woman’s right to an abortion. In a statement issued Friday, after the U.S. Supreme Court reversed five decades of legal precedent by overturning Roe v. Wade, Youngkin said he has asked a group of Republicans in the General Assembly to “join us in an effort to bring together legislators and advocates from across the Commonwealth on this issue to find areas where we can agree and chart the most successful path forward.”

VIRGINIA STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO