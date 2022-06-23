An eight million dollar bid could provide affordable housing for families

A plan for more affordable housing could be coming to the Southside.

The new potential spot will be Holton Apartments on Holton Street.

Adam Kaye, co-owner of Railroad Square put a bid in to purchase the units and convert them into affordable housing.

Their was a call to offer for the apartments on Holton Street.

Adam Kaye, co-owner of Railroad spoke before city commissioners on his plan to redevelop and build affordable housing units in the Southside.

Developers from around the country all put in a bid.

Kaye placed an $8 million bid to purchase the units and convert them into affordable housing.

He said he's hoping to get it under contract soon so they can assign it to the city of Tallahassee so they can purchase it.

Kaye said with the city's support the apartments can be maintained as affordable housing units indefinitely and this could be a good investment for the city and neighborhood.

"The city has the power to allocate the resources purchase this building to insure that either they or a local consortium will own this property and seek the best outcome for its residents and for its future role in this neighborhood" said Adam Kaye.

Adam Kaye spoke at the city commissioners meeting during public comment but no word on if the city will partner up.