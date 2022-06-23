Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Monongalia, Preston, Tucker by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 15:25:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 16:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Please report severe weather by calling 412-262-1988, posting to the NWS Pittsburgh Facebook page, or using Twitter @NWSPITTSBURGH. Target Area: Allegheny; Beaver; Butler The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for East central Beaver County in western Pennsylvania Southwestern Butler County in west central Pennsylvania Northeastern Allegheny County in southwestern Pennsylvania * Until 400 PM EDT. * At 325 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Economy, or near Cranberry, moving southeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines, resulting in some power outages. * Locations impacted include Pittsburgh, Penn Hills, Ross Township, McCandless Township, Cranberry, Franklin Park, Shaler Township, Hampton Township, Economy, O`hara Township, Bellevue, and Wexford. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO