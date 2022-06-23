ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allegany County, MD

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Allegany, Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-22 20:09:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Allegany; Washington THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTY IN NORTH...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adams, Cumberland, Franklin by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 14:28:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 15:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Adams; Cumberland; Franklin The National Weather Service in State College PA has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Western Adams County in south central Pennsylvania Southwestern Cumberland County in south central Pennsylvania Southeastern Franklin County in south central Pennsylvania * Until 315 PM EDT. * At 228 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cashtown, moving south at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Waynesboro, Gettysburg, Carroll Valley, Fayetteville, Wayne Heights, Mont Alto, Scotland, Rouzerville, Cashtown, Orrtanna, Arendtsville and Fairfield. This includes Interstate 81 from mile markers 19 to 27. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allegany, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Garrett, Howard by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 13:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegany; Carroll; Charles; Frederick; Garrett; Howard; Montgomery; Prince Georges; Washington SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 400 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MD . MARYLAND COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGANY CARROLL CHARLES FREDERICK GARRETT HOWARD MONTGOMERY PRINCE GEORGES WASHINGTON
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Berkeley, Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Jefferson, Mineral, Morgan by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-22 13:35:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-22 21:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Berkeley; Grant; Hampshire; Hardy; Jefferson; Mineral; Morgan; Pendleton SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 400 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 900 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS WV . WEST VIRGINIA COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE BERKELEY GRANT HAMPSHIRE HARDY JEFFERSON MINERAL MORGAN PENDLETON
BERKELEY COUNTY, WV

