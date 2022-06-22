Faith Hill Wasn’t Allowed To Shave Her Armpits On Set Of 1883: “It Really Grossed Me Out”

It’s no secret that the process of filming the Yellowstone prequel series 1883 was grueling, considering it was all filmed outside in the summertime, in 1800s style garments.

Tim McGraw even admitted that it took him around 20 minutes to undress his pants just so he could use the bathroom.

Of course, in order to play a great role, you have to take on your character full force, and practically become your character for the months spent filming.

Needless to say, some of this didn’t go over too well with Faith Hill, who played Margaret Dutton on the show.

The country star and actor recently sat down for an interview with Courteney Cox for Variety’s “Actors on Actors” series, where she admitted that Taylor Sheridan made her stop shaving her armpits for the show:

“That was really difficult, and Taylor actually called my husband (Tim McGraw). We were at a wedding, our nephew’s wedding, and he said, ‘Who’s gonna be the one to tell your wife that she has to stop shaving under her arms?’

And I’m thinking, can this wait? He goes, ‘No, stop tonight.’

It really grossed me out, I have to say. All due respect to those who love that, and all their freedom, woo!”

Although Hill loved her time filming the show alongside her husband, she admitted that it got quite grueling at times, the conclusion led to some down moments.

According to Entertainment Tonight, she says that the end of the show put her into a bit of a depression:

“I went through a little bit of a depression, I have to say, for a couple of weeks I was just really sad.

There was something about that schedule too that was severe and grueling but it became so much a part of our lives for almost six months.”

However, she says the opportunity to work alongside Tim made it all worth it:

“We’ve been asked to do things together before, the reason for this one, this particular one, was because of the material, we couldn’t pass it up.

It felt like a blessing, we felt so lucky, honestly, to have that fall into our lap.”

McGraw also hilariously discussed how even though he tried his best to stay in character at all times, Faith just wouldn’t let him:

“There were a few times that my wife forced me to take a shower while we were shooting, because I wanted to stay in character as best as I could.

She’s like, ‘I don’t care about Method. You stink!'”

If you want a firsthand look at the tough film conditions, check out this Yellowstone “Trails & Tribulations” video from Paramount+/

And here’s the full conversation between Faith and Courteney Cox: