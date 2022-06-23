ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Rangers earn season sweep of Phillies in 4-2 win

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LafIQ_0gJ88Dnx00

Kole Calhoun drove in two runs on two hits, and Jon Gray yielded two runs in 5 2/3 innings as the Texas Rangers completed a two-game sweep of the Philadelphia Phillies, 4-2, on Wednesday afternoon in Arlington, Texas.

The Rangers swept all four games against the Phillies this season. And Philadelphia has dropped three straight for the first time since losing five in a row from May 27-31. The Phillies had won five straight series before losing both games at Texas.

Gray (3-3) surrendered a two-run homer to Kyle Schwarber in the third inning, but struck out five and scattered four hits. Joe Barlow worked a clean ninth for his 13th save.

The Phillies received an uncharacteristically short start from right-hander Zack Wheeler (6-4), who was lifted after 4 1/3 innings. Wheeler gave up four runs (two earned), and struck out eight.

Wheeler had gone at least five innings in 10 straight starts. Wednesday marked his shortest outing since tossing three innings at the Miami Marlins on April 17.

Brad Miller’s two-run single in the second inning gave the Rangers the early lead. The two-out hit to right-center came with runners on the corners. Josh H. Smith scored from first on the single, catching the Phillies off guard.

But the Phillies responded quickly against Gray. Alec Bohm singled to open the third inning, and two batters later, Schwarber belted a two-run home run to center. Schwarber’s 19th home run snapped a 15-scoreless innings drought for Philadelphia.

Those were the only two runs the Phillies scored in the series.

The Rangers regained the lead in the third on Corey Seager’s double and Calhoun’s RBI single. Calhoun added a run-scoring double to score Adolis Garcia, who also doubled, in the fifth inning.

Bryce Harper went 1-for-3 with a walk as the Phillies’ designated hitter. The 2021 National League MVP was back in the starting lineup for the first time since Game 1 of a double-header against the Washington Nationals last Friday. Harper has been dealing with blisters on his left hand.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Matt Carpenter sent to Yankees' bench on Thursday evening

New York Yankees infielder Matt Carpenter is not starting in Thursday's game against the Houston Astros. Carpenter will sit on the bench after Giancarlo Stanton was named Thursday's designated hitter, Joey Gallo was moved to right, and Aaron Hicks was chosen as New York's starting left fielder. Per Baseball Savant...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Arlington, TX
Arlington, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
FOX Sports

Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres meet in game 2 of series

Philadelphia Phillies (37-34, third in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (44-28, second in the NL West) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -130, Padres +111; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the San Diego Padres.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Aaron Judge Declines Yankees' Settlement Offer: Fans React

Update: It appears there's been a last-minute change of heart. According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, Judge has unexpectedly accepted the Yankees' settlement offer. It's currently unclear what the final figure is. Judge reportedly wanted around $21 million for the 2022 season. In the midst of his best-ever season in...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Matt Vierling starting for Phillies on Friday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Vierling is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Padres starter MacKenzie Gore. Our models project Vierling for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Gray
Person
Jurickson Profar
Person
Stefen Romero
Person
Corey Seager
Person
Kole Calhoun
Person
Zack Wheeler
Person
Bryce Harper
Person
Homer
Person
Kyle Schwarber
Person
Alec Bohm
FOX Sports

San Diego Padres square off against the Philadelphia Phillies Saturday

Philadelphia Phillies (37-35, third in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (45-28, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zach Eflin (2-5, 4.71 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (0-4, 5.46 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -118, Phillies -101; over/under is 7...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Nationals#Mets#The Texas Rangers#The Philadelphia Phillies
Yardbarker

Cubs at Pirates Game Briefly Delayed Due to an Unclear Situation in Bullpen

There was a bit of a mysterious situation early in Thursday’s series finale between the Chicago Cubs and Pittsburgh Pirates. After Chicago starter Justin Steele threw his first pitch in the bottom of the first inning, trainers for both clubs ran out to the Cubs bullpen. Whenever trainers get involved, it’s safe to assume there is some type of medical issue.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Sixers Reportedly Trying To Trade For Notable Guard

The Philadelphia 76ers are busy right now, and not just with making final preparations for tonight's NBA Draft. According to Sixers insider Keith Pompey, the team is attempting to trade for Houston Rockets veteran shooting guard Eric Gordon. Philly is reportedly willing to part with defensive-minded wing Matisse Thybulle and is even trying to involve a third team, if necessary.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Hoops Rumors

Mavericks select Jaden Hardy after trade with Kings

The Kings traded the 37th overall pick to the Mavericks for two future second-round picks, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski tweeted. Dallas selected the G League Ignite’s Jaden Hardy with that pick. The Mavericks traded two of their own picks in 2024 and 2028 to Sacramento, Marc Stein tweets. Dallas...
DALLAS, TX
MLB

3-run lead, 3 outs from Bronx win -- then, it all falls apart

NEW YORK -- Alex Bregman and Yordan Alvarez quieted the raucous Yankee Stadium crowd with early three-run homers, Framber Valdez shook off a shaky first inning and didn’t allow a hit over the next five, and Kyle Tucker made one of the best catches of the season with a grab at the right-field wall to end the eighth.
HOUSTON, TX
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

62K+
Followers
49K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy