ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Jurickson Profar carries Padres past Diamondbacks

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36pUUI_0gJ889MI00

Jurickson Profar had four hits and drove in two runs Wednesday as the San Diego Padres scored six runs in the first two innings against Madison Bumgarner to defeat the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks 10-4 and complete a three-game series sweep.

The Padres, who have won six of seven games this season against the Diamondbacks, scored four in the first and two in the second – although Bumgarner could have escaped trouble in both innings with better defense.

Profar opened the first with a single and moved to second when Jake Cronenworth was hit by a pitch. Bumgarner then struck out Luke Voit and Jorge Alfaro. Ha-Seong Kim followed with a grounder to third that got away from Josh Rojas, but was ruled a hit to load the bases.

Austin Nola put the Padres on the board with a two-run single, while Trent Grisham and Jose Azocar followed with RBI singles to make it 4-0.

Profar again led off the second with a single and moved to second when Cronenworth reached on an error by shortstop Geraldo Perdomo. Voit followed with an RBI single and Cronenworth scored when Alfaro grounded into a double play for a 6-0 advantage.

Arizona cut the lead to 6-1 on Alek Thomas’ solo homer off Padres’ starter Mike Clevinger leading off the third. It was the rookie’s sixth home run of the season.

But Profar had a two-run single in the fifth and Alfaro answered an unearned Diamondbacks run in the top of the sixth with a 430-foot home run off the upper balcony of the Western Metal Supply Co. building in left.

Jose Azocar doubled home the Padres final run with his third hit of the game.

Christian Walker hit his 19th homer of the season for Arizona in the seventh.

Bumgarner (3-7) gave up six runs (four earned) on nine hits and a hit batter with five strikeouts in four innings. Clevinger, who was making his first start since June 5, allowed one run on four hits and two walks with three strikeouts in four innings. Adrian Morejon (1-0) gave up an unearned run in 1 1/3 innings.

Arizona added another unearned run in the ninth as the Padres won despite committing four errors.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX Sports

Padres play the Phillies after Profar's 4-hit game

Philadelphia Phillies (36-34, third in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (44-27, second in the NL West) BOTTOM LINE: The San Diego Padres take on the Philadelphia Phillies after Jurickson Profar had four hits on Wednesday in a 10-4 win over the Diamondbacks. San Diego is 44-27 overall and...
SAN DIEGO, CA
FOX Sports

Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres meet in game 2 of series

Philadelphia Phillies (37-34, third in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (44-28, second in the NL West) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -130, Padres +111; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the San Diego Padres.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
San Diego, CA
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
Local
California Sports
ClutchPoints

Rumor: Padres’ major plans for MLB trade deadline will excite Manny Machado, Eric Hosmer

The San Diego Padres are expected to be buyers ahead of this year’s MLB trade deadline. Padres general manager A.J. Preller reportedly already has early plans for just how he aims to bolster the team heading into the stretch run of the season. According to the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, the Padres will likely […] The post Rumor: Padres’ major plans for MLB trade deadline will excite Manny Machado, Eric Hosmer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Matt Vierling starting for Phillies on Friday

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Matt Vierling is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. Vierling is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Padres starter MacKenzie Gore. Our models project Vierling for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Luke Voit
Person
Mike Clevinger
Person
Jurickson Profar
Person
Stefen Romero
Person
Trent Grisham
Person
Jorge Alfaro
Person
Jake Cronenworth
Person
Madison Bumgarner
FOX Sports

San Diego Padres square off against the Philadelphia Phillies Saturday

Philadelphia Phillies (37-35, third in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (45-28, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Zach Eflin (2-5, 4.71 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 53 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (0-4, 5.46 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -118, Phillies -101; over/under is 7...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Diego Padres#Rbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Arizona Diamondbacks
MLB Teams
New York Mets
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

62K+
Followers
49K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy