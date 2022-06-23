ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alouettes take new QB into home opener vs. Roughriders

Quarterback Trevor Harris will try to lead the Montreal Alouettes to their first victory of the season Thursday night and take advantage of the short preparation time for the visiting Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Harris replaced Vernon Adams Jr. last Thursday in a game the Alouettes (0-2) lost to the host Toronto Argonauts 20-19 when David Cote missed a 21-year-old field goal in the closing seconds.

Harris worked with the first team at practice on Sunday, but a quarterback decision for the team’s home opener was not needed when Adams tested positive this week for COVID-19. Alouettes coach Khari Jones seemed to already have settled on Harris.

“I felt making the switch was in the best interests of the team,” Jones said. “Trevor’s the best candidate for the job right now. I feel good with Trevor.”

Harris, who replaced Adams in the second quarter at Toronto, completed 18 of 30 passes for 270 yards and an interception.

“It’s a surprise this early but it’s football,” Harris said. “You have to be ready. I’m excited. You never have surprises in pro football. You just react. You have to be proactive instead of reactive. That’s why you always prepare as though you’re the starter.”

The Roughriders (2-0) defeated the host Edmonton Elks 26-16 on Saturday night.

“It’s going to be extremely difficult,” Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo said. “Not only do you have to be physically strong to play a game on Saturday and then turn around and play on Thursday, but you also have to be strong mentally to be able to put in new plays that you’ll never get to rep.”

Roughriders veteran center Dan Clark fractured his right leg in the game on Saturday. Receiver Duke Williams (ankle) missed the game and his status for Thursday was uncertain. Mitchell Picton would again take Williams’ place.

Montreal linebacker Chris Ackie (ankle) has been ruled out and is expected to be replaced by Brian Harelimana.

–Field Level Media

