Calhoun County, TX

Earth's Rarest Sea Turtle Lays Eggs, 'Has Never Happened in Modern Times'

By Aila Slisco
Newsweek
Newsweek
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

"This has never happened in modern times," Dr. Pamela Plotkin, a sea turtle biologist, said after Kemp's ridley sea turtle eggs were found on a Texas...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 37

motor1
2d ago

so you personally know that this has never happened before.. how do you know this.. I mean.. 24/7 watching all the shores in the world..

Reply(5)
19
WonderfulWade
1d ago

After all the nature journalists get done trampling ,disturbing, and exploiting the turtles, they'll probably never come back

Reply(2)
11
jeff pickner
1d ago

I hope Texas does the right thing for once in their pathetic history and protects these animals

Reply(4)
7
