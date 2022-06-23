ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Primebank, Tyson Events Center expand partnership with new tickets website

By John Murphy
KCAU 9 News
KCAU 9 News
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36Resz_0gJ87fn200

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — People looking to buy tickets for events at the Tyson Events Center have a new option.

Primebank and the Tyson Events Center are expanding their partnership with a new website.

PrimeBankTix.com is the new official website for purchasing event tickets at the Tyson Event Center.

Local artist ready to perform on Abe Stage at this year’s Saturday in the Park

Tyson officials say the change was made to help bring excitement around events and make it easier for people to purchase tickets.

The Market Director for Primebank said the local business is excited to help bring quality of life to Siouxland.

“Anything that gives us stuff to do and brings that quality of life to Sioux City is something we love to support at Primebank,” said Nick Hegarty.

Hegarty said that when approached with this idea they felt it made a lot of sense to become a part of the official ticketing website.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Business
City
Sioux City, IA
Local
Iowa Government
Sioux City, IA
Government
Local
Iowa Sports
Sioux City, IA
Sports
Sioux City, IA
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tyson Events Center#Nexstar Media Inc#Siouxlandproud
KCAU 9 News

Siouxlanders react to Roe v. Wade decision

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Abortion is already banned in South Dakota, but in Iowa, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled earlier this month the state constitution does not protect the right to abortion but lawmakers are saying that there’s still much to be decided. State Representative Chris Hall said the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling is […]
SIOUX CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Sports
KCAU 9 News

KCAU 9 News

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

SiouxlandProud.com is Siouxland's number one source for news, weather, and sports, serving northwestern Iowa, northeastern Nebraska and southeastern South Dakota.

 https://siouxlandproud.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy