NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The Metro Nashville Police Department (MNPD) reports a teen is facing charges after carjacking a woman Monday morning while she was sitting in her vehicle. Police report 15-year-old Ja'Dyaiz Johns allegedly approached the woman who was sitting in her Ford Fusion outside the Dollar Tree located at 3460 Dickerson Pike at 7 a.m. Monday. He then took her vehicle at gunpoint and left the scene.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO