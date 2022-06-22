ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beverly, NJ

Murder charge added to case of NJ man who had police standoff at home where man found bludgeoned to death

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
1010WINS
1010WINS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KtSlX_0gJ878wQ00

BEVERLY CITY, N.J. (1010 WINS) – A homicide charge has been tacked onto the case of the New Jersey man who barricaded himself inside a house with a dead man while standing off with police, authorities announced Wednesday.

Last week, Larry Brown, 27, was charged with kidnapping, unlawfully possessing a weapon and possession of a weapon as a felon in connection with the case after he was arrested following a police standoff at a house where a man was beaten to death inside.

On Wednesday, authorities added on a murder charge after determining that Brown killed the man found dead inside of the house prior to the standoff.

The standoff started early June 14 when a woman contacted police around 1:15 a.m. to tell them she'd received a call from Brown, who was inside a home on Bentley Avenue in Beverly, the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office said.

On the call, the woman said Brown told her that Cecilio Luciano, 34, was dead in the home, according to prosecutors.

Police soon learned that a woman and four children who lived at the home were inside with Brown.

Officers came to the scene, but Brown refused to leave the home, prosecutors said, leading to an hours-long standoff.

The woman and kids emerged unharmed over the next several hours. Brown, of Burlington Township, eventually came out at 8:30 a.m. and was taken into custody.

Luciano’s body was found inside the home by the New Jersey State Police TEAMS Unit. Although a preliminary investigation indicated he'd been shot, an autopsy performed by the Burlington County medical examiner showed he'd been bludgeoned to death, prosecutors said.

Brown has been in custody since his arrest last week.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Teen Nabbed In Morris County Garage And Car Break-In: Police

A teen was charged with burglary after breaking into a garage and rummaging through a homeowner’s vehicle in Morris County, authorities said. The 16-year-old male from Denville tried to run away after he was confronted by the homeowner while going through a vehicle in a local garage on Wednesday, June 22, Denville Police said.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Burlington County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Burlington County, NJ
City
Burlington Township, NJ
Beverly, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Beverly, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#New Jersey State Police#Violent Crime#Nj
New Jersey 101.5

One dead after crane overturns on Garden State Parkway in Clark, NJ

CLARK — The driver of a crane truck that overturned on the northbound Garden State Parkway during Thursday morning's commute has died after being partially ejected. State Police Sgt. Alejandro said Scott Stadnik, 49, of Flemington was killed when the Freightliner M2 flipped across three right and center lanes of the road near Exit 135 (Central Avenue) in Clark.
CLARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wrnjradio.com

Water tragedies lead to calls for boating, swimming safety

LAKE HOPATCONG, NJ – On this day in 2015, Chris D’Amico, Sr. of Mount Arlington lost his 10-year-old son, Christopher, when the boy fell off the front of a pontoon boat on Lake Hopatcong and was hit by the propellers. “It was a beautiful June day just like...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

A N.J. college is taking its town to court. Here’s why.

When Madison officials approached Drew University about buying property for affordable housing in 2018, the school, known as “the University in the Forest,” welcomed the idea to help its challenging budget situation. But the proposed plans kept shifting, university lawyers said, and Drew kept spending money to research...
MADISON, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

‘My hands were right up against its teeth’: Local fisherman reels in large shark off shore of Staten Island beach

Sharks have drawn increasingly closer to land in recent years, but none too many Staten Islanders expect to cross paths with one along the South Shore. Yet that’s exactly what happened to local fisherman Damean Farrell, an Eltingville resident who reeled in a near-four-foot shark off the shore of Oakwood Beach last week. The shark, which Farrell measured at 43 inches, is believed to be a sand tiger shark -- a species which can grow upwards of 10-feet and reach nearly 500 pounds in some regions.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Livingston, NJ

Livingston is a township in Essex County, New Jersey. Named after William Livingston, the state’s first governor, the town is an idyllic retreat for those looking for lush greenery and a rural community vibe. It is also one of the best places to live in New Jersey, with distinguished...
LIVINGSTON, NJ
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
32K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy