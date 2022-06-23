Riley Center hosts Innovative Institute

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi educational leaders are gathering in Meridian this week to discuss topics of innovation and how it can change school systems in the state for the better. Many teachers...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Education’s offices, located at the Central High School (CHS) building, 359 N. West St., in downtown Jackson, will temporarily relocate to alternate work locations beginning Monday, June 27, due to building repairs. The Mississippi Department of Finance and Administration estimates interior renovations and roof repairs to CHS will take […]
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - In the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to reverse Roe vs. Wade, agencies like the Center for Pregnancy Choices in Meridian are available to assist pregnant women. All services at the center are free and range from pregnancy tests, ultrasounds, counseling, supplies for babies...
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - Mississippi’s state prisons, inmates, and programs will be under a microscope for the next two years by two of the country’s leading research universities. The Mississippi Department of Corrections said changes made by Commissioner Burl Cain will be studied by the president of Pepperdine...
A program called the Magnolia Mother’s Trust will be giving monthly UBI payments to 110 Black mothers in Jackson, Mississippi. This is one of the first UBI programs that has been around since 2018. The first year of the program in 2018 gave 20 Black mothers $1,000 payments each...
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - News 11 has an election special airing this coming weekend, June 25-26, featuring the Republican runoff candidates for Mississippi’s 3rd Congressional District. Rep. Michael Guest and challenger, former Navy pilot, Michael Cassidy, answered questions that many people are asking, such as Guest’s decision to support...
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Columbus, Miss., was still in shock when she claimed $542,292.73 in prize money from the June 21, Mississippi Match 5 drawing. She said she plays Mississippi Match 5 every week, always choosing the quick pick option. Usually she buys five tickets each time but decided on 10 for Tuesday’s drawing. The 7th ticket nailed her big win. In disbelief, she called to her husband to look at the ticket. He thought she wanted him to kill a bug; but, in fact, it was to verify she’d hit all the winning numbers.
A Mississippi sheriff wants to establish a crime lab for the northern portion of the state to combat the massive backlog of autopsies. During the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors’ budget audit sessions, Lafayette County Sheriff discussed potentially establishing a lab in North Mississippi. “What we’re looking at and...
The second round of the Miss Mississippi preliminary competitions came to a close Thursday night at the Vicksburg Convention Center with Miss Mississippi State University Emmie Perkins winning the Red Carpet phase of the competition and Miss Riverbend Kayla Braswell winning the talent phase. Perkins said her win in the...
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Intermittent closures are planned on Interstate 20/59 in Meridian Sunday, June 26. Crews will be placing fiber internet cables across the interstate between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. It will affect both directions of traffic, between the Toomsuba (Exit 65) and the Alabama state line. Drivers...
Anthony Fondren of Pope has been selling produce around Panola County for years, and agrees with crop specialists at Mississippi State University about this year’s watermelon harvest. “The watermelons are good this year, and they’re gonna get better,” he said. The MSU Extension service says melon quality...
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The Meridian Freedom Project honored three men who were killed by the Ku Klux Klan during the Civil Rights Movement. James Chaney, Andrew Goodman and Michael Schwerner were fighting for voting rights and educational opportunities for people of color in Mississippi back in 1960s. The Freedom...
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - The U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Roe v. Wade has people talking. Some people in Meridian shared their reactions Friday. The people who spoke with News 11 were in favor of the court’s action. One woman said she’s happy that the decision will be left...
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - State Farm Insurance Company celebrated its 100th anniversary Wednesday. Jeffery Wilson State Farm commemorated the day by hosting a cookout and inviting the community to attend. They gave out free hotdogs and drinks. Jeffery Wilson has been a State Farm agent in the Queen City for...
New cases of the COVID-19 coronavirus have continues to climb in Mississippi with the weekly average number of new cases at 16 times the rate of this year’s low point in mid-April. Mississippi’s 7-day, daily average of new COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,104 after the latest statistics were released...
JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Political leaders throughout Mississippi are sharing their thoughts on states’ new power to ban abortion after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade Friday morning. Governor Tate Reeves shared in a tweet that he applauds the Justices for their decision, and that he is proud...
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Speaker Philip Gunn spoke Friday after, in a landmark decision, the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. The outcome is expected to lead to abortion bans in roughly half the states. In a tweet moments after Roe was overturned, the Speaker wrote, “With love for children...
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -Fireworks are now on sale, but not for long. Laws regulating the period in which citizens of Mississippi may buy fireworks are in full effect, giving people only a few weeks to make their sparkling decisions. Shooting fireworks is a way many people celebrate the Fourth of...
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi is one of 13 states with what’s known as a trigger law. That means with Friday’s decision from the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade, abortion access is almost immediately banned across the state. Mississippi put its version of a trigger law on...
