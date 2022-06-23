Riley Center hosts Innovative Institute

JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A Columbus, Miss., was still in shock when she claimed $542,292.73 in prize money from the June 21, Mississippi Match 5 drawing. She said she plays Mississippi Match 5 every week, always choosing the quick pick option. Usually she buys five tickets each time but decided on 10 for Tuesday’s drawing. The 7th ticket nailed her big win. In disbelief, she called to her husband to look at the ticket. He thought she wanted him to kill a bug; but, in fact, it was to verify she’d hit all the winning numbers.

COLUMBUS, MS ・ 13 HOURS AGO