If you want to understand how Daniel Snyder operates, consider the old-growth tree. There was a primeval forest in the Washington Commanders owner’s Maryland backyard, untouched by logging or human influence of any kind. But Snyder wanted a better view of the Potomac River. So he cut the trees down, without approval from the county or an environmental impact assessment. The clearing added at least $1 million in value to his property. He was fined $100.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO