Slather on the sunscreen and guzzle your sports drinks, Hoopfest weekend is going to be warm and sunny! It will be nowhere near our hottest Hoopfest. That honor goes to Hoopfest 2015 when we hit 102° on Saturday and 105° on Sunday. However, considering the cool, wet spring we’ve had, it might feel sweltering. For Saturday, expect sunny skies with high temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The forecast temperatures do not take into account the impact of the asphalt, the downtown buildings, and the thousands of bodies. You will certainly feel the heat. It will be even warmer on Sunday. Expect high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s!

SPOKANE, WA ・ 9 HOURS AGO