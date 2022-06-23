ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What to know while attending the Manning Passing Academy at Nicholls this week

By Chris Singleton, The Courier
 2 days ago
The annual Manning Passing Academy is back at Nicholls for the 17th year.

The camp, which starts Thursday and ends Sunday at John L. Guidry Stadium in Thibodaux, will bring over 1,200 high school athletes from around the country. The camp is designed to improve the quarterbacks game while being taught by Peyton and Eli Manning and some of the top college quarterbacks in the country.

Here are some things to know about the annual passing academy:

MANNING CAMP:Here's every college quarterback attending Manning Passing Academy

What players are allowed to compete?

All campers must be between the ages of those entering eighth grade to seniors in high school. Campers will be matched up against and with other campers of the same age and grade level. Registration is closed for the 2022 session.

Will there be an autograph session?

The Manning Passing Academy won’t have an autograph session with the Manning family or college quarterbacks. According to the camp's website, the camp prides itself on being a working football camp with "the focus being on making the campers better than they arrived."

Can parents or fans attend practice sessions?

Spectators are allowed to watch all practices and 7-on-7 drills as long as they stay outside of the security barriers. There is no cost to watch practice sessions and fans are encouraged to bring water. Morning sessions will last from 8:45-11 a.m. and afternoon sessions are from 1:45-4 p.m. All spectators and parents are required to wear a mask and maintain social distance while on campus. Parents aren't allowed to attend evening speaker sessions.

How much is the Friday Night Lights event?

Football fans will get to watch college quarterbacks compete in a passing demonstration starting at 8 p.m. Friday in John L. Guidry Stadium in Thibodaux. The cost is $15 and tickets can be purchased on the Nicholls ticket office website. All proceeds will go toward the Nicholls athletic department for scholarships and other areas of need. Concessions will be sold during the event.

Which college quarterbacks will be in attendance?

There will be over 40 college quarterbacks serving as camp coaches, including Alabama quarterback Bryce Young, LSU quarterback Miles Brennan, Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson and others.

Reach Chris Singleton at 985-857-2213 or chris.singleton@houmatoday.com and on Twitter @courierchris.

