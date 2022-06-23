ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
You Won't Believe What Scott Disick Is Saying About Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson Now—Is He For Real?

By SHEfinds Editors
 2 days ago
Splash News

When the season finale of The Kardashians aired on Hulu on July 16, viewers did not only get to witness Khloé Kardashian’s reaction to Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal, but they were also given a sneak peek of a conversation she shared with Scott Disick about the Kardashian-Jenner family’s romantic relationships.

According to Us Weekly, last Thursday’s episode showed the 37-year-old reality star telling Disick, “People’s moral compasses…it’s broken.” The father of three then asked, “[Do you feel like you’ll ever find anybody you can trust?] I just can’t imagine, like, opening up myself to somebody and then down the road, like, you just find out they’re completely different people.”

With a positive outlook, the Good American founder replied, “I think we totally can find people we can trust. They say you never love the same way twice. And I think you say that because you become scarred, or like, there’s trauma. You’re trained to just love people differently.”

Not long after, Scott brought up Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend, Pete Davidson, into the conversation. The Flip It Like Disick star said, “Kim found a guy who’s a great guy. He’s so sweet.”

Khloé agreed, “I’m happy that she has someone who is nice to her, caters to her.”

Scott continued to share his own thoughts about the SKIMS founder and her relationship with the former Saturday Night Live cast member. “She hasn’t had a really long time. It’s really cute. She’s so different, too, in front of him. She says, like, young slang words.” (In fact, fans even noticed that in one episode of The Kardashians, Kim was starting to sound much like Pete! Some claimed that she sounded like she has a Staten Island accent, which is where Pete is actually from.)

As for Khloé’s opinion on Pete dating her sister Kim, she said, “I don’t know him really, really well, but from what I do know, I think it’s really drama-free. It’s really easy. And I think [that’s the end goal]. Everyone wants that fairy tale. Everyone wants the happily ever after. I think that’s the hope. Love shouldn’t be this hard.”

All the best, Kim and Pete! We can’t wait to see more of their love story!

