Oklahoma man dies in early morning crash

A 31-year-old Oklahoma man was killed in an early morning three-vehicle crash Wednesday on State Highway 302 at FM 866, 11 miles west of Odessa.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Daniel Chaparro Garcia of Laverne, Oklahoma was traveling south on FM 866 in a Mercury Montego when he failed to stop at a stop sign and pulled out in front of a Kenworth truck tractor and trailer hauling oil field equipment east on SH 302. Debris from the ensuing crash then struck a Freightliner truck tractor and trailer.

The drivers of the truck tractors, a 34-year-old man from Midland and a 33-year-old man from Odessa were uninjured, but Garcia was pronounced dead at the scene.