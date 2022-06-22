ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Why is Israel always holding elections?

By JOSEPH KRAUSS
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y6gEC_0gJ86Aeq00

After barely 12 months in office, the leaders of Israel's broad-based but severely weakened coalition government threw in the towel this week, saying they would dissolve parliament and hold new elections — the fifth in 3½ years.

Why does this keep happening?

The simplest answer is that Israel is deeply — and almost evenly — divided over whether Benjamin Netanyahu should be prime minister. But it's also because Israel's political system consists of an ideologically diverse array of parties that have to form alliances — and sometimes break them — to get what they want.

Here's a look at how Israel reached this point and what comes next.

Multi-party politics

Israelis vote by party, and in the country's 74-year history no single faction has won a majority in the 120-member parliament, known as the Knesset. So after every election, any would-be prime minister must form alliances in order to cobble together a majority of at least 61 seats.

That gives small parties outsized power. After nearly every election, attention focuses on one or more potential kingmakers and their particular demands . Thirteen parties were elected to parliament, for instance, in last year's election. This can result in weeks of negotiations and horse trading among various party leaders.

If no one can assemble a majority, as happened after elections in April and September of 2019, the country goes back to the polls and the government remains in place as a caretaker.

Still, it shouldn't be this hard. Nationalist and religious parties captured a majority of seats in the Knesset in each of the last four elections, if only they could agree with one another.

That's where Netanyahu comes in.

Love him or hate him

To his right-wing and religious supporters, Netanyahu is the “king of Israel” — an unapologetic nationalist and veteran statesman who can go toe-to-toe with world leaders, from Russia's Vladimir Putin to President Biden, shepherding Israel through its myriad security challenges.

To his opponents — including the leaders of the outgoing coalition — he is at best a crook and at worst a threat to democracy. They point to his ongoing corruption trial , his domineering style and his habit of stoking internal divisions for political gain.

Netanyahu was Israel's longest-serving prime minister, and his Likud Party came in first or a narrow second in all of the four most recent elections. But he was never able to form a right-wing majority because some of his ideological allies — including former aides — refuse to partner with him.

Take Avigdor Lieberman, for example. The West Bank settler who heads a right-wing party and was long known for his fiery anti-Arab rhetoric would seem an obvious ally. But he broke with Netanyahu in 2019 and refuses to sit in a government with him or his ultra-Orthodox allies.

Lieberman even champions a bill that would bar anyone indicted on criminal charges from serving as prime minister — an attempt to end Netanyahu's political career.

An unwieldy coalition

Last year, after election No. 4, Netanyahu's opponents succeeded in ousting him .

Naftali Bennett — another right-wing former Netanyahu ally — and centrist Yair Lapid cobbled together a coalition of eight political parties from across the ideological spectrum, from right-wing nationalists to advocates of Palestinian statehood, including a small Arab Islamist party.

The factions set aside their ideological differences and worked together, for a time. The government passed a budget, weathered two coronavirus waves without imposing a lockdown, improved diplomatic ties with Arab and Muslim countries, and avoided war. Bennett, as prime minister, even tried his hand at mediating between Russia and Ukraine.

But from the beginning, the government had the slimmest of majorities, and Netanyahu marshaled enormous pressure against its right-wing members, accusing them of partnering with terrorists and betraying their voters. Several right-wing members of the coalition received death threats, including Bennett .

In the end, many buckled, and Bennett's Yamina party all but collapsed. The government lost its majority in April . This month, it failed to pass a law extending special legal status to Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank, which most Israelis view as essential.

New election, same divide

Israelis are now expected to return to the polls as soon as October, where they will wearily confront a familiar choice.

Netanyahu is hoping for a comeback, and Likud and its allies are expected to win more votes than they did the last time around. Some of his right-wing opponents, weakened by their association with the coalition, could lose some or all of their seats.

But it's far too early for any reliable polling, and even if Netanyahu and his allies secure more seats, they could fall short of a majority yet again.

If that happens, it would be left to many of the same parties that formed the outgoing government to piece together a new coalition, one that would face the same stressors as the last one.

And if neither side has enough support to form a government?

You guessed it: new elections.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Israel tells its citizens in Turkey they face 'real and immediate danger' of being targeted in attacks by Iranian operatives and to leave 'as soon as possible'

Israel has urged its citizens in Turkey to leave 'as soon as possible' over threats that Iranian operatives are actively planning attacks against them in Istanbul. The stark warning comes amid the latest surge in tensions between the bitter rivals, with Tehran blaming the Jewish state for a series of attacks on its nuclear and military infrastructure, inside Iran but also inside Syria.
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Beast

This Could Be the Next Big War That Grips the Entire World

TEL AVIV, Israel—The ongoing war between Israel and Iran across the Middle East came out of the shadows and into the open long ago. But now, on the back of several suspected Israeli attacks inside Iran itself, the deadly contest threatens to escalate—possibly beyond the region. Last week,...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Netanyahu
Person
Vladimir Putin
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Party Politics#Likud#Israelis#Knesset
CBS News

Moscow threatens NATO member Lithuania over transit ban on goods to Russia's European exclave Kaliningrad

Lithuania's decision to ban the transit of certain goods between Russia and its isolated exclave of Kaliningrad has provoked wrath among top officials in Moscow, and even a threat of retaliation against the European nation. Kaliningrad shares land borders with two NATO nations, Lithuania and Poland, but not Russia. Captured from Nazi Germany by the Soviet Red Army in 1945 and later ceded to the Soviet Union, the Russian territory is home to about 500,000 people.
POLITICS
The Independent

Made in America, fired in the West Bank: The bullet that killed Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh

Al Jazeera is airing an image of what it describes as the American-made bullet that killed its longtime Palestinian reporter Shireen Abu Akleh in the occupied West Bank last month.The pan-Arab broadcaster said the bullet was a 5.56mm round shot by an M4 rifle often used by Israeli armed forces. The bullet was “designed and manufactured” in the United States, Al Jazeera reported.It cited a former Jordanian major general, Fayez al-Dwairi, as claiming it was the type of munition “used by the Israeli army”.The bullet, which often comes with a green tip, is often described as a “penetrator round”, for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Myanmar junta says will carry out first judicial executions in decades

Myanmar's junta will execute a former lawmaker from Aung San Suu Kyi's party and a prominent democracy activist, both of whom were convicted of terrorism, in the country's first judicial executions since 1990, a spokesman told AFP on Friday. Phyo Zeya Thaw, a former lawmaker from Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy who was arrested in November, was sentenced to death in January for offences under anti-terrorism laws.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Middle East
The Conversation U.S.

International courts prosecuting leaders like Putin for war crimes have a mixed record – but offer clues on how to get a conviction

There have been mounting calls from Ukrainian and other activists and political leaders to prosecute Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes in Ukraine, including authorizing attacks on civilians. There has also been public skepticism that this could actually happen. History provides some lessons on charging political leaders with war crimes – a legal term that includes attacking and killing civilians during war. Ukraine already convicted and sentenced three Russian soldiers, in May 2022, for war crimes during the ongoing Ukraine conflict, and it plans to prosecute at least 80 more soldiers. But as a scholar of human rights, conflict and...
POLITICS
The Independent

Stanley Johnson calls for parliament ban on ‘agreeable’ Chinese ambassador to be lifted

Boris Johnson’s father has called on the UK parliament to lift a ban on the Chinese ambassador ahead of his own visit to China to retrace the steps of Marco Polo.Stanley Johnson is planning a summer trip to Xinjiang province, home to the Uighur minority persecuted by Beijing, for a TV programme on the famous explorer.China’s ambassador to Britain Zheng Zeguan was banned from the parliamentary estate last year – a move which sparked retaliatory sanctions on nine Britons, including senior Conservative MPs.In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Mr Johnson Snr described Mr Zheng as a “very agreeable,...
POLITICS
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
328K+
Followers
64K+
Post
154M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy