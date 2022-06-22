ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Fielding mistakes, lack of clutch hitting doom Diamondbacks again as they are swept by Padres

By Nick Piecoro, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cNN5q_0gJ862gH00

SAN DIEGO — The sharply hit one-hopper got to Diamondbacks third baseman Josh Rojas in the blink of an eye. Just as quickly, the ball ate him up. He could not glove it, and though he knocked it down, he couldn’t collect it quickly enough with his bare hand to make a play.

Instead of an inning-ending ground out in the bottom of the first on Wednesday afternoon, the play opened the door for the San Diego Padres to score four times off left-hander Madison Bumgarner and cruise to a 10-4 victory.

The play seemed to encapsulate the Diamondbacks’ short road trip. They could not make the plays — nor land the pitches or come through with the hits — that were needed to win. In multiple instances, they could not execute from a fundamental perspective.

So it was no surprise they were swept in three games by the Padres, who entered the day percentage points back of the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.

The style of play that allowed the Diamondbacks to hover around .500 much of the first two months of the season has eluded them for weeks. They have lost 13 of 20 games in June, winning just one of the six series they have played. They boarded their flight home on Wednesday evening at 32-39, a season-worst seven games under .500.

Rojas’ play in the first was initially ruled an error but later changed to a hit. Either way, Bumgarner was unable to work around it, and the Padres scored two more the following inning, in part thanks to another mistake on the Diamondbacks’ infield.

“The part of the game that maddens me more than anything is the defensive side of it,” manager Torey Lovullo said. “That’s where I get frustrated. I’ve seen these guys do it at a high level, and it just seemed like we weren’t picking up the baseball.”

Lovullo said he “barked” at his team in the dugout after the second inning.

“I just told them, ‘Wake up. Let’s go. It’s time,’” Lovullo said. “Just walked up and down the dugout. I don’t do it very often. I feel like they did respond.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DwM8P_0gJ862gH00

Their lack of execution was not limited to defense. They appeared to have Padres right-hander Mike Clevinger in trouble in the top of the first, loading the bases against him on Christian Walker’s 10-pitch walk with one out. But the next batter, Pavin Smith, chased a 2-0 fastball well off the plate, popping up to shallow left, and Clevinger struck out Jordan Luplow to end the inning.

"I think I’d like for our guys to be a little more stubborn in that situation," Lovullo said, referring to Smith's at-bat.

In the fourth, Jake Hager failed to get down a sacrifice for the second day in a row, bunting into a fielder’s choice. The same inning ended when Daulton Varsho hit a weak topper to third on a 3-0 pitch. Lovullo said he gave Varsho the green light because the Padres had left-hander Adrian Morejon ready in the bullpen to match up against two more lefties in the Diamondbacks.

"I had no problem with it," Lovullo said. "I trusted Daulton, he just missed a hittable pitch."

The Diamondbacks had some bright spots. Bumgarner struck out the Padres’ Luke Voit in the fourth inning, making him the 86th player in baseball history to reach the 2,000-strikeout mark. Walker clubbed a long home run, his 19th, in the seventh. Rookie Alek Thomas had two hits, including his sixth home run.

The loss dropped the Diamondbacks to 5-16 against NL West opponents and 1-6 against the Padres.

"We had three tough games here in San Diego," Lovullo said. "We’ve got to find a way to win games like this."

Reach Piecoro at (602) 444-8680 or nick.piecoro@arizonarepublic.com . Follow him on Twitter @nickpiecoro.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Fielding mistakes, lack of clutch hitting doom Diamondbacks again as they are swept by Padres

Comments / 1

 

