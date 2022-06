PHOENIX — Here's a breakdown of all the current closures and detours expected on Valley roads for the weekend of June 17. Eastbound I-10 is closed this weekend between State Route 51 and U.S. 60 from 10 p.m. Friday, June 24 to 4 a.m. Monday, June 27. Crews with the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project will be setting girders for the new Broadway Road Bridge over I-10. This weekend's I-10 closure is one in a series that ADOT is planning this summer in the 11-mile work zone between the San Tan 202 and I-17, and on State Route 143. ADOT will tell us more specific information about each weekend closure as details are confirmed.

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 15 HOURS AGO