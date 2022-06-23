ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Shoppers Say Versed’s Summer Moisturizer Delivers The ‘Perfect Glow’ Thanks to These Illuminating Ingredients

By Taylor Jeffries
SheKnows
SheKnows
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LtDho_0gJ84MJy00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It’s good to have options, especially when it comes to moisturizers. And if you haven’t switched up your skincare routine with one that’s suitable for summer, that means you need a lightweight moisturizer that gets multiple jobs done at once. Versed’s recently released the Weekend Glow, a daily brightening moisturizer. The weightless formula simultaneously softens, brightens and strengthens the skin. The good news? It’s budget-friendly at a price of $20, so you can easily buy a few more if you like it. There’s a likely chance once you feel how it soothes plus improves your dry and dull skin. Versed’s Weekend Glow not only gives your skin deep hydration but also a radiance that will last all day.

“Since I’ve started using this moisturizer, I’ve noticed a difference in the appearance and overall texture of my skin,” said a reviewer. “I love the glow that it gives me, and I also love how lightweight it is!”

Versed Weekend Glow

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4COnOi_0gJ84MJy00

Compared to other Versed’s glow-worthy products, the Weekend Glow is more moisturizing and has a thicker consistency thanks to its powerful ingredients. The brightening cream includes vitamin c that delivers glow and firmness, cloudberry seed oil that softens a dry or uneven texture, and carrot root extract that defends against blue light damage.

The best part? The non-greasy formula does this without clogging pores or irritating sensitive skin. A reviewer vouch for this, and said, “I have combo dry skin, and it’s enough to keep me moisturized without the flakes later in the day! Also, not oily or heavy! But it gives and leaves just the perfect glow!”

So, snag Versed’s new brightening moisturizer now for the most luminous complexion this summer.

Comments / 0

Related
Refinery29

Skincare Experts Are Ditching Vitamin C — Because This Is Even Better

There's a reason why everyone's so intrigued by vitamin C in skincare right now. As an antioxidant, the ingredient works to defend skin against the environment (including pollution, which can contribute to dullness and breakouts, as well as UV rays, which speed up the ageing process). Alongside brightening, it boosts collagen and elastin (essentially what makes skin plump) so that skin stays firm and supple.
SKIN CARE
MindBodyGreen

This Is The Only Product That Made My Dark Spots Vanish & It's On Sale Today

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Plush. Silky. Pillowy. No, I'm not referring to a lush pile of linens but rather my skin after using the EADEM Cloud Cushion Airy Brightening Moisturizer. Beauty fans will often use sensorial language to describe their complexion goals (who doesn't want skin that feels like a cashmere blanket?), but with this pick, the hype is accurate.
SKIN CARE
MindBodyGreen

No Lie, This Supplement Is Like The Fountain Of Youth For Your Skin

Many of us know that daily SPF, a diligent skin care routine, and a nutrient-packed diet can encourage healthy skin aging. These are certainly important factors, but if you need a little extra nudge, skin-care-focused supplements can be a huge help. In fact, we'd consider them the most underrated players...
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sensitive Skin#Oily Skin#Dry Skin#Moisturizers#The Weekend Glow
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to a Powerful Anti-Aging Regimen at 72 Is This Restoring Moisturizer — Now $18 Thanks To Amazon's Early Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. At 72 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in...
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

This $13 Moisturizer Evens Out Skin & Soothes Dry Flakes Within a Week, According to Shoppers

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Summer is here and it’s time to get our skin in shape. We’re digging the glazed donut skin trend at the moment, but it takes the right products to achieve this extra glowy complexion. Lucky for you, we found a gel moisturizer that can get the job done in a flash: the Sorbet Skin Moisturizer, which is exclusively sold at Walmart. Skin Proud’s Sorbet Skin Moisturizer looks like pink jelly and coats your face...
SKIN CARE
SELF

The Best Body Wash for All Budgets and Skin-Care Needs

Chances are you might be taking multiple showers a day this summer: After all, the humidity can get real. Give your skin some love with the best body wash for your skin type or skin-care needs. While you can certainly pull up any old bar soap to cleanse your body, investing in a high-quality body wash or shower gel not only gets you clean but comes with additional benefits for your skin.
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Fashion
SheKnows

Cher’s Secret To Glowing Skin at 76 Is This ‘Soothing’ $7 Cleanser

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. After years of speculation, we have finally discovered Cher’s go-to skincare regimen and her holy grail cleanser. In a recent interview with the Sunday Times, the “If I Could Turn Back Time” singer said which product she has sworn by over any other. “I do have pretty good skin. It’s not as good as my mom’s, but it’s pretty good. I take care of it and get a facial once in a while, but...
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

Martha Stewart's Twist On Crispy Crab Cakes Doubles Down On Seafood Flavor & They're Perfect For Summer Dinner Parties

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. When they’re made well, crab cakes are one of the best ways to enjoy the sweet, savory, tender flavor of succulent crab meat. But when they’re not made well, crab cakes can resemble a greasy ball of breadcrumbs more than a delicate seafood fritter. Well, guess which kind of crab cakes appetizer queen Martha Stewart makes? Yeah, the good kind. She just shared a recipe for crispy crab cakes on Instagram that are...
RECIPES
shefinds

These Are The 3 Worst Foods Everyone With Oily Skin Should Avoid, According To A Dermatologist

While many of us have naturally oily skin, this skin type could produce even more unwanted oil thanks to a diet without enough vitamins and nutrients, and filled with sugar. With that said, we checked in with skincare and health experts to learn more about 3 types of foods to limit (and ultimately avoid) if your goal is obtaining a less shiny complexion. Read on for tips and suggestions from board-certified dermatologist Dr. Elaine F. Kung, MD, founder of Future Bright Dermatology, and skincare expert Dr. Adrienne O’Connell, Medical Director and President of Laguna Beach Aesthetics.
SKIN CARE
Refinery29

The Glycolic Acid Hack Transformed My Dry Feet

Welcome to Beauty In A Tik, where we put TikTok's viral beauty hacks and innovative trends to the test. At Refinery29 Australia, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team, but we may earn commission or other compensation from the links on this page.
LIFESTYLE
SheKnows

Amazon Shoppers Swear This $25 Electric Peeler ‘Strips Away Prep Time in Seconds’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There’s no arguing that peeling vegetables is one of those annoyances in meal prepping. It takes time and precision to ensure all the unwanted skin is removed and fingers are intact. However, peelers are a necessity even occasionally for those who opt for pre-cut produce at the store. Either way, we’ve found a simple way to peel your ingredients that’ll save you time and money. This electric peeler at Amazon can effortlessly peal...
SHOPPING
Family Proof

The Best Body Lotions in 2022

When it comes to body lotions, there are endless options to choose from, and we get it — it can be quite overwhelming to find the best body lotion for you. Whether you’re looking for the best treatment for dry skin, sensitive skin, or even the best-smelling lotion, this list has a product for everyone and will leave your skin feeling nourished and refreshed.
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

1 Million Bottles of The Toner That Leaves Skin ‘A Lot Brighter & Mark-Free’ Have Been Sold

Click here to read the full article. If you’re wondering how to give your skin an extra glow factor this summer, it’s simple: You need a toner. But if you choose just any toner, you might end up with a potent alcohol-based astringent that irritates your skin. A suitable option that does everything but aggravate your complexion is REN Skincare’s Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic, a one-stop shop for brightened, exfoliated and tightened skin. Not all toners are the most gentle on your skin, but REN Skincare’s tonic is kind enough to be used every day. Its key ingredients are...
SKIN CARE
SheKnows

This TikTok Viral Body Gel Smoothes Shopper’s Keratosis Pilaris In ‘Just 2 Uses’

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. There are a ton of beauty concerns to solve. Just ask Google, and you’ll find a never-ending list of skin issues people are looking to solve. At the top of the list is acne, closely followed by bumpy skin caused by skin irritants or, most commonly, Keratosis Pilaris. If you struggle with either, you’ll want to stock up on the smoothing solution that clears up the skin and leaves it brighter and smoother. Soft...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Meghan Markle Loves These Rain Boots & They're On Sale Now

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It’s the best time of the year: Summer that is. Of course, we’re excited about the new season, but we’re even more excited for all of the summer sales happening now. One sale, you don’t want to miss Hunter’s summer sale that has up to 50 percent off on some of the brand’s best-selling shoes, including Meghan Markle’s rain boots. Rain boots aren’t the only items on sale, though. There’s also a huge selection...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
SheKnows

SheKnows

55K+
Followers
6K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy