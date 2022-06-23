ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Jim Kenney draws teams for opening rounds of Sixth Annual Philadelphia International Unity Cup

By For MediaNews Group
Norristown Times Herald
Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA – Mayor Jim Kenney, City Representative Sheila Hess, Philadelphia Parks & Recreation (PPR) Deputy Commissioner Bill Salvatore, and Philadelphia Soccer 2026 Manager of Bid Coordination & External Affairs Megan Kane, joined Philadelphia residents to celebrate the official start of the 6th Annual Philadelphia International Unity Cup. The World Cup-style tournament...

