A D.C. man who shot a mother and her son following an argument over a scooter has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Anthony Bedney, 27, of D.C., pleaded guilty last April to one count of assault with intent to kill with a dangerous weapon and two counts of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence. Judge Milton C. Lee Jr. accepted his plea and sentenced him on Friday. Bedney will be on five years’ supervised release after his prison term, a U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Columbia news release said.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 6 HOURS AGO