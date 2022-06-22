ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NOAH and adidas Connect on the Adria With Two Colorways

hypebeast.com
 2 days ago

After teasing the final collection between and New York-based label NOAH last week, the duo now shares a closer look at the footwear inclusions. Utilizing the old school adidas Adria silhouette, the two have outfitted the sneaker in an updated look with "Core White" and "Golden Beige"...

hypebeast.com

hypebeast.com

Rumors of a Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 Release Surface

According to reports, rumors have now surfaced that SB and Jordan Brand are readying a release next year. Although no images have surfaced just yet, a Nike SB x Air Jordan 4 collaboration is now expected for 2023. Renders via Nice Kicks predict black upper bases and that “NIKE SB” logos could appear on the heels of the shoe.
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Two Colorways of the Stüssy x Nike Air Penny 2 Are Set to Release

According to reports, Stüssy Air Penny 2 release will come in two colorways. The latest addition to the streetwear imprint’s long lineup of Nike collaborations is set to reimagine Penny Hardaway’s second signature shoe and arrive this summer. Although no imagery has surfaced, we are now learning...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Cardi B x Reebok Get ‘Enchanted’ in New Collab With Bold Sneaker Colors & Reworked Styles

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Cardi B and Reebok are teaming up on another collaboration. The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker confirmed the news via Instagram with a behind-the-scenes video from her photoshoot with the brand. The collection, called “Let Me Be…Enchanted,” emphasizes her over-the-top style and captivating energy with a new range of footwear and apparel in bright hues with exaggerated details and luxurious materials. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cardi B (@iamcardib) The two-part...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Official Images of the Air Jordan 36 Low "Light Orewood Brown"

A new colorway has arrived for the latest Air Jordan 36 Low, this time released in a “Light Orewood Brown.”. The color scheme is a muted release that sees the low-top pair of Air Jordan 36 dressed in a light orewood brown, with anecdotes of crimson and black to highlight the black tongue and speckled shoelace. The upper features a minimal yet durable jacquard leno-weave that is reinforced by a TPU ribbon. The shoe also comes with a full-length Zoom Air Strobel unit stacked on top of a Zoom Air unit underneath the forefoot for extra responsiveness and comfort. The midsole is outlined by a peach crimson color to match the Jumpman logo on the tongue while a marbled outsole rounds out the shoe.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand’s Air Jordan 3 Receives a "Black Gold" Makeover

As always, Jordan Brand is continuing to widen its collection of classic silhouettes with new designs that ensure the sneaker never leaves the new school. Following up on its well-received “Desert Elephant” edition of the Air Jordan 3, the sneaker is now introducing an exclusive “Black Gold” version.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Official Images Of The Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid

Virgil Abloh is a well-known, well-documented advocate of the Air Force 1. From “The Ten” to his Spring/Summer 2022 collection with Louis Vuitton, the designer has more than paid his respects to Bruce Kilgore’s beloved creation. And even in death (may his soul rest in peace), Abloh’s love is unrelenting, as the Off-White x Nike Air Force 1 Mid is about to make its posthumous debut.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
hypebeast.com

Adidas Originals Drops EQT 93 Sandal in Time for Summer

Originals is known for digging into its archives, and now it has referenced its rich EQT line for the release of a new EQT 93 Sandal. Coming in “Core Black/Utility Black” with the signature shade of EQT green highlighting the cut-off Three Stripes on the midsole, the pair is perfect for adding a touch of summer to any understated fit. It manages this thanks to the sandal’s design, which combines a breathable mesh upper that’s made using sustainable PRIMEGREEN materials with a double hook and loop strap closure, giving the shoe an open-top look.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Air Jordan 3 "Reimagined White Cement" Rumored Release Date Revealed

One of the most iconic 80s Air Jordans is the Air Jordan 3 which was the brainchild of Tinker Hatfield. This shoe is most known for incorporating the Nike Air Max bubble into the midsole all while offering up some elephant print material on the toe box and back heel. Over the years, there have been some truly impeccable colorways, with one of them being the "White Cement" model.
APPAREL
Hypebae

19 Sneakers Releasing This Week

This week’s sneaker release calendar is packed with collaborations, rereleases and collectible silhouettes. The YEEZY 350 drops in “Bone” and “Onyx” followed by UNION LOS ANGELES‘ Nike Cortez. Fans of forward-thinking footwear, be sure to check out the Nike ISPA Link in “Black” and “Barley” colorways as well as the Free Crater Trail Moc Mule.
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Hulk-Friendly Colors Take Over The Latest Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus

As the Nike Air Max Terrascape Plus continues being promoted by the brand, the partly-recycled sneaker is experimenting with different color palettes. Recently, the updated Air Max proposition appeared in a mix of greens, purples and grey, creating an ensemble worthy of a “Hulk” moniker. Mesh base layers opt for the blandest makeup of the pair, with mixed-materials overlays at the toe, profiles and heel deviating in a series of green hues. Underfoot, the Nike Crater Foam midsole also indulges in an understated off-white tone, allowing for the visible Airbags nearby to steal the spotlight with their eye-catching flair. Lastly, the modified Air Max Plus features a predominantly grey Nike Grind outsole solution underfoot, allowing for the upper’s Hulk-reminiscent arrangement to revel in the spotlight, while also inching closer to saving the planet.
APPAREL
NME

J. Cole says Drake’s new album ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ is “phenomenal”

J. Cole has shared his opinions on Drake‘s just-released seventh album, ‘Honestly, Nevermind’, calling the record “phenomenal”. Drake’s surprise seventh album dropped last Friday (June 17), just hours after the Canadian rapper announced it in an Instagram post. Coming as the follow-up to last year’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’, ‘Honestly, Nevermind’ saw Drake take a drastic turn in style, and has proved to be a rather divisive release.
CELEBRITIES
hypebeast.com

Zion Williamson Teases an Air Jordan 1 Low OG "Voodoo"

While New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson has had limited playtime since being drafted first in the 2019 NBA Draft, he has wasted no time in making noise in the sneaker game. Signing with Jordan Brand in 2019, Williamson has already made an impact with personalized colorways and his own signature shoe line which just launched its follow-up model, the Jordan Zion 2, today. In celebration of this, Zion Williamson took to his Instagram page to share a look at his Jordan Zion 2 “Voodoo” alongside a never-before-seen Air Jordan 1 Low OG in a matching look.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
hypebeast.com

More Tom Sachs x NikeCraft "General Purpose Shoe" Colorways Surface

Following Tom Sachs‘ announcement of a re-release coming this August, we now have a first look at additional NikeCraft “General Purpose Shoe” colorways. New imagery reveals three colorways of the artist’s latest collaboration with. , hinting at an upcoming series for the shoe. The “Grey,” “White/Black”...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Stone Island Unveils Latest Icon Imagery Collection for FW22

Stone Island continues its cadence of fusing technical and military styles with its Fall/Winter 2022 Icon Imagery collection. The latest offering features an array of winter-ready outerwear done up in several different treatments. From technical nylon, cotton, wool and shearling, the range is suited for any style. Key outerwear pieces include waist-length puffers and elongated parka jackets dipped in shades of stone blue, turquoise, off-white, gold and more. Staying in line with technical constructions, other pieces include staple shell jackets, knitted jackets and dual-fabric garments in bone, black, raspberry and charcoal.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Nike Adds Suede Overlays to the Air Trainer 1

Continues to refresh the 35-year-old Air Trainer 1 with new looks for 2022. Most notably, the Swoosh teamed up with Travis Scott earlier this year to redesign the model for two shrouded colorways. Continuing the celebration of the veteran silhouette’s long lifespan, Nike has brought yet another fresh take to the Air Trainer 1 with this pair.
LIFESTYLE
hypebeast.com

The Nike Air Force 1 Low Is Arriving in "Triple Orange"

Has dropped yet another vibrant and eye-catching iteration for its classic Air Force 1 silhouette. The Nike Air Force 1 Low is arriving in an all-orange makeup which leaves just the tongue tag to be highlighted in white. The “Triple Orange” AF1 Low is constructed in a mix material of tumbled and smooth leather. The mesh tongues, lining, laces, midsole and outsole are all dressed in an orange hue to round out the design. The orange color scheme is sure to highlight any outfit and cannot be missed.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Footwear News

NBA Star Zion Williamson’s Second Jordan Signature Sneaker Is Built for Power and Speed

Click here to read the full article. The second signature shoe of NBA star Zion Williamson with Jordan Brand is here. The Jordan Zion 2, according to Jordan Brand, was made to balance the baller’s power and speed with his “playing persona,” and designed to remain comfortable “under the extreme duress of Williamson’s unique athletic gifts.” The brand further explained the player who this shoe is made for, stating it is built for those who are able to do several things on court by offering enhanced responsiveness and increased comfort and support. Jordan Brand is segmented Williamson’s shoe into three areas: the...
NBA

