SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. – Sussex County Council approved its budget for Fiscal Year 2023, pegging it at $294.1 million. That brings the overall budget up by more than $16 million over the annual budget proposed last year. When adjusted for amended expenses, county officials say it also brings it down about $1.6 million from that same number. County officials say increase operational costs, continued economic uncertainty, and more demand for public services are just some of the factor driving the budget. The budget is bolstered by things like property taxes, realty transfer taxes, sewer service fees, building permit fees, and document recording fees.

SUSSEX COUNTY, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO