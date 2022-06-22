ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Low-income Oregon households will begin to receive one-time $600 payments from the state

By Connor Radnovich, Salem Statesman Journal
 5 days ago

Nearly 250,000 low-income Oregon households will begin to receive one-time payments of $600 from the state of Oregon as early as this week due to a law passed by the Oregon Legislature earlier this year.

The Oregon Department of Revenue announced Wednesday that the distribution of the money through check or direct deposit would begin this week; all money should be received by July 1.

More than 236,000 households are set to receive the payment. To qualify, a member of a household must have received the Earned Income Tax Credit on their 2020 tax filing and lived in Oregon for at least the latter half of 2020. The $600 is not subject to state or federal income tax.

The total amount of one-time assistance will be around $141.8 million.

House Bill 4157 passed the House and the Senate with bipartisan support. It was introduced as a means of supporting low-income Oregonians who helped the state continue to function during the first year of the coronavirus pandemic by working.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Low-income Oregon households will begin to receive one-time $600 payments from the state

