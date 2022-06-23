Animal Foundation waiving fees for summer adoption event

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - The Animal Foundation of Las Vegas wants to give you a cool pal to hang out with during our hot summer months, and this weekend, they’ll be waiving adoption fees for all of their shelter animals.

The “Summer of Love” adoption event runs this Friday through Sunday. Adoptions will take place on a first-come, first-served basis for walk-in traffic, beginning at 11 a.m. each day.

The Animal Foundation will have extra team members to help maximize the number of pets who can find a forever home. Adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, microchip, and up-to-date vaccines. A $10 license fee may apply

The “Summer of Love” event comes at a time when the Animal Foundation has seen a dramatic increase in pets coming to the shelter. In just the first two weeks of June, they took in nearly 1,300 animals.

The Animal Foundation is located at 655 North Mojave Road (just north of Bonanza), and they’re encouraging those who are interested in adopting to take a look at all available animals on their website, which you can view here .