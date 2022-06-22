ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greeley, CO

Weld RE-4 reveals survey results ahead of $294M bond measure

By KFKA News
1310kfka.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe results of a survey on education in the Weld RE-4 School District are in. The Greeley Tribune reports a recent survey in advance of a nearly...

www.1310kfka.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1310kfka.com

Fort Collins asks for input on potential minimum wage hike

Minimum wage could rise in Fort Collins. The Coloradoan reports the city is considering a proposal to hike minimum wage from $12.56 per hour to $15 an hour. But first, they want to hear from both employees and employers. In 2019, the Colorado General Assembly passed a law that allows cities and towns to set their own minimum wages-so longer as they’re higher than the state’s rate. To give your feedback, visit https://www.fcgov.com/. Learn more about the proposal at https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/.
FORT COLLINS, CO
1310kfka.com

Greeley-Evans SD to open career, technical education center in 2023

A new career and technical education (CTE) center will open in the Greeley-Evans School District next year. The Greeley Tribune reports the CTE Center will open in the former Colorado Department of Transportation building south of Island Grove Regional Park. Jefferson High School will also be relocated to that site. Jefferson High, which currently occupies the former elementary school property on 4th Avenue has needed more space for quite some time. Read more at https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
globalconstructionreview.com

Atkins wins $31m contract to improve mountain highway in Colorado

Atkins, a member of the SNC-Lavalin Group, has been awarded a six-year, $31m contract to provide design engineering services for the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) along the Floyd Hill section of the I-70 Mountain Corridor, the main route from Denver to mountain resort areas. The aim is to relieve...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Weld County, CO
Local
Colorado Education
Greeley, CO
Education
Weld County, CO
Government
City
Greeley, CO
Local
Colorado Government
Greeley, CO
Government
Weld County, CO
Education
FOX31 Denver

Lafayette adopts new gun laws

New gun laws in Lafayette will go into effect on Friday, July 1. The ordinances were passed as part of a concerted effort among some municipalities in Boulder County to enact similar rules within their limits.
LAFAYETTE, CO
1310kfka.com

Jury selection underway in double-murder of Greeley musician, woman

Jury selection is underway in connection with a high-profile double murder in Weld County. Kevin Eastman is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend, Heather Frank, and Scott Sessions, a well-known Greeley-based trumpet player in 2020.The Greeley Tribune reports Eastman is accused of slashing Sessions’ throat at a home in Greeley and then dumping his body in Pingree Park in Larimer County, where he tried to burn it. He’s accused fatally shooting Frank and leaving her body in a pile of wood on a rural property where he was employed in Weld County. The case has seen multiple delays due to COVID-19 along with two competency evaluations ordered for Eastman. He was declared competent to stand trial in March. Trial is expected to last a month. For more background on the case, check out https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
GREELEY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weld Re 4 School District#The Greeley Tribune
CBS Denver

Fire At Waste Management Facility Sends Smoke Plume Up Over Denver & Littleton

Update: Englewood Trash Fire Source Of Smoke And Smell Across Denver Tuesday Morning DENVER (CBS4) – Denver firefighters rushed to the area near Union Avenue east of Federal Boulevard for what they initially called a transformer fire. Denver Fire now says the fire occurred at a Waste Management facility. They say no one is hurt, and there is no danger to the public. (credit: CBS) Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles. It’s not clear what caused the fire. (credit: CBS) No other information has been confirmed.
DENVER, CO
1310kfka.com

1,500 abortion rights protesters take to the streets in Fort Collins

As they chanted “Abortion rights are human rights,” 1,500 abortion rights protesters marched through Old Town Fort Collins Friday night after the Supreme Court overturned the precedent-setting case, Roe v. Wade. The Coloradoan reports the march stated at Colorado State University’s Oval and went to Oak Street Plaza, shutting down parts of College Avenue. Protesters on both sides also gathered throughout the weekend outside the Planned Parenthood on Shields Street. In Colorado though, despite the ruling, abortion will remain legal. It’s one of seven states without any restrictions on the termination of a pregnancy. The right was codified by the state legislature in March. With abortion set to be banned or heavily restricted in neighboring states, it’s believed, Colorado could become an oasis for residents of surrounding states seeking abortions. For more on this story, visit https://www.the Ft. Collins Coloradoan/
FORT COLLINS, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
CBS Denver

How Does Supreme Court’s Decision On NY Gun Law Affect Colorado?

DENVER (CBS4) – The U.S. Supreme Court ruling striking down a New York law is likely to impact several states, but not so much in Colorado. Unlike New York, Colorado does not require a “special need” to obtain a permit to carry a concealed weapon. Here you have to pass a background check and a training course. CBS4 spoke with the Conservative Independence Institute and Mountain States Legal Foundation on their reading of the decision. Both indicated Colorado’s concealed carry law should stand because it does not make special requirements for why a firearm is needed outside the home. That provision was a key...
DENVER, CO
flyfishings.art

Cabela's Lone Tree Hours

Cabela's Lone Tree Hours. To serve the north denver metro area. 10680 cabela dr, lone tree. Bass pro shops®/cabela's® boating center™ is the largest volume boat retailer in the world. As an employee of the world's foremost bank subsidiary of cabela's, there was extensive pressure to sell credit cards to customers. I called up to check and was told yes it was cancelled.
DENVER, CO
coloradopolitics.com

COVER STORY | Colorado ends free DMV driving tests, forces drivers to spend hundreds at private companies

It took two months and around $175 for Vivian Tran to get her driver's license in the summer of 2020. Tran said she scheduled her written test in May and took it at the DMV in June – only to learn she had to go somewhere else for the road test. She eventually secured a walk-in test at a private driving school in July, though she had to wait five hours to take it. Tran then traveled from Aurora to Boulder to find an available DMV to process her test, finally getting her license at the end of July.
Colorado Newsline

Colorado drag queen events face online hate and protests, leading to cancellations

Colorado drag performer Shirley Delta Blow has performed at countless drag queen story times in and around Denver since 2017, and was looking forward to hosting her latest event at the Denver Botanic Gardens during Pride Month. But the event, scheduled for June 18, was abruptly canceled earlier this month, and an online event listing […] The post Colorado drag queen events face online hate and protests, leading to cancellations appeared first on Colorado Newsline.
DENVER, CO
glendalecherrycreek.com

Two Of Denver’s Dining Icons Close Their Doors

In the wake of the pandemic, current inflation, the Great Resignation, and Denver’s expensive costs, it’s no wonder local restaurants are finding it hard to hang on. While the average life of a restaurant is only five years, two Denver restaurants weathered the storm for years but have made the decision to close in light of these tough times.
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy