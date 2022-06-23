ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver Dam, KY

Major bust at Beaver Dam motorcycle shop, ‘business used to traffic’ multiple drugs

k105.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA law enforcement raid on a Beaver Dam motorcycle shop resulted in the seizure of a “large quantity of methamphetamine,” cash, firearms and the arrest of the bike shop owner along with three others. On Tuesday, the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force, and Beaver...

www.k105.com

Comments / 1

Related
WEHT/WTVW

PPD: 22 people indicted for Webster County drug bust

WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WEHT) – The Providence Police Department (PPD) reported that twenty-two people involved in a drug trafficking incident at the Webster County Detention Center have now been indicted. PPD says on June 23, a Webster County Grand Jury convened in a special meeting where Officer Eric Elder presented an investigation into an organized […]
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY
hot96.com

Beaver Dam Business Used As Front For Trafficking

At least four people were arrested after drug enforcement officers served a search warrant on a Beaver Dam Business. The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office and the Pennyrile Narcotics Task Force served the warrant Tuesday on S and S Cycles. Four men were inside the shop, along with guns, and...
BEAVER DAM, KY
wevv.com

2 arrested on dealing charges in Tell City after large amount of drugs found at hotel

Two people were arrested on drug dealing charges in Tell City, Indiana, after police say a large amount of drugs was found in their room at a local hotel. The Tell City Police Department says 40-year-old Anthony Spencer of Corydon and 23-year-old Lillian Johnson of Bloomington were arrested on charges of dealing meth, dealing marijuana, dealing in a controlled substance, possession of a narcotic, and maintaining a common nuisance.
TELL CITY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, KY
City
Beaver Dam, KY
City
Hopkinsville, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
Hartford, KY
Crime & Safety
Ohio County, KY
Crime & Safety
Beaver Dam, KY
Crime & Safety
Kentucky State
Kentucky Cars
County
Ohio County, KY
whopam.com

Indictment issued for multi-county pursuit

The Muhlenberg County man who led police in Todd and Christian County on a high-speed pursuit in April has been indicted by a Christian County grand jury. The grand jury indicted 39-year old James Crick of Greenville for wanton endangerment, fleeing or evading police, DUI, reckless driving and several other counts.
MUHLENBERG COUNTY, KY
FOX59

Indiana fugitive dies after shootout with police in Warrick County

LYNNVILLE, Ind. — A fugitive is dead after a multi-day manhunt ends in a shootout with police in Warrick County, Indiana. The Warrick County Sheriff’s Office started pursuing the suspect in a vehicle on Tuesday, June 21. The subject had active warrants for his arrests. During the pursuit, Indiana State Police say the suspect fired […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
k105.com

BREAKING NEWS: Plane crashes at Ohio Co. Airport

A plane has crashed at the Ohio County Airport in Hartford. The Hartford Fire Department, Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, Ohio Co. Emergency Management, and Ohio Co. EMS responded to the crash at approximately 2:30 Friday afternoon. According to a person familiar with the crash, a single-engine biplane had just...
HARTFORD, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Illegal Drugs#Organized Crime#Guns#S S Cycles
WBKO

Man arrested in Morgantown for assault, victim in critical condition

MORGANTOWN, Ky. (WBKO) - A man in Morgantown was arrested Thursday and charged with assault and could face increased penalties. On Thursday, Morgantown Police were called to Valhalla Villiage Trailer Park where they located a victim who had been attacked and was unconscious. Following an investigation, police arrested Joseph Kirby...
MORGANTOWN, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville man involved in standoff sentenced

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – An Evansville man involved in a three hour stand off with Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s deputies was sentenced on June 23. Cassidy Fenwick pleaded guilty to battery and intimidation charges as part of an agreement with prosecutors. In return, he received a one year prison sentence. Deputies said in September, Fenwick was […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
witzamfm.com

Search for Armed and Dangerous Suspect Ends

Lynnville- The search for Michael White has ended. Thursday night, a multi-day search for Michael White, 64 of Chandler, ended with his death. Residents of Lynnville reported hearing a loud “bang” prior to seeing several law enforcement vehicles speeding to the scene. According to a press release from the Indiana State Police, officers from the US Marshall’s Multi-Agency Taskforce located White near Lynnville. White and the taskforce officers would exchange gunfire before White retreated into a nearby barn.
LYNNVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
wevv.com

Authorities make multiple drug trafficking arrests in Henderson

With some help from the Kentucky State Police, the Henderson Police Department says multiple drug trafficking arrests were made in Henderson's East End on Thursday. According to HPD, 27-year-old Jalen D. Armstead was found and arrested on the felony charge of cocaine trafficking. HPD says Armstead has been previously convicted...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WTHI

Man found dead in barn after exchanging gunfire with police

LYNNVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A man being sought as a fugitive has been found dead inside a southwestern Indiana barn after exchanging gunfire with members of a police taskforce. State police say Friday that authorities had been seeking the man for several days when officers located him Thursday near Lynnville.
LYNNVILLE, IN
freedom929.com

CLINTON COUNTY CHARGES FILED

(CARLYLE) A Hopkinsville, Kentucky man, who went on a two-state crime spree after murdering a Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy on I-64, now faces 30 criminal counts in Clinton County Court in connection with a kidnapping and home invasion that brought the ordeal to an end in rural Carlyle. The charges allege that on December 29th of last year, Ray Tate secretly confined two persons against their will at a residence in rural Carlyle while armed, plus he’s also accused of discharging the firearms. The 30 counts include nine of Class X aggravated kidnapping, four of Class X home invasion, three of residential burglary, one of aggravated possession of a stolen firearm, three of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, one of aggravated battery, six of aggravated unlawful restraint, and three of reckless discharge of a firearm. Tate previously plead guilty and was sentenced to life in prison without parole for charges stemming from the murder of Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Riley. Tate has since filed a handwritten motion from his cell at the Menard Correctional Center seeking to withdraw his guilty plea and that his sentence of life in prison without the possibility of parole be vacated due to coercion and threats by police, no adequate representation, and for not being competent. A hearing on the motion will be held next Tuesday, June 28th, at the Wayne County Courthouse in Fairfield.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
WBKO

Woman killed following car accident in Cave City

CAVE CITY, Ky. (WBKO) - One person has been killed in a two-vehicle wreck on Mammoth Cave Road on Wednesday afternoon, according to Kentucky State Police. Police say the initial investigation shows Melanie Carrol, 25, of Goshen, KY was driving westbound on Mammoth Cave Road when she failed to see a vehicle that was stopped in traffic in front of her, waiting to turn. Carrol swerved left into oncoming traffic and hit another car driven by Piotr Szymczyk, 44, head on.
CAVE CITY, KY
wnky.com

One dead following crash at Mammoth Cave Road intersection

CAVE CITY, Ky. – Melanie Carroll, 25, of Goshen has been identified and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to KSP. Authorities stated Carroll was driving a 2001 Volvo westbound on Mammoth Cave Road when she failed to see a vehicle that was stopped in traffic in front of her, waiting to turn.
CAVE CITY, KY
hancockclarion.com

Sheriff’s Department investigates collisions

Deputy Aaron Emmick investigated a two-vehicle collision around 6:32 a.m., June 2, at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Madison Street in Hawesville. According to the report, William K. Blinzinger, 93, of Hawesville, was operating 2018 Ford Escape westbound on U.S. 60 and entered the left westbound lane. Tracy...
HAWESVILLE, KY
14news.com

OPD: Teen arrested in connection to multiple investigations

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro police say a teen who was wanted in connection with several different investigations is now in custody. Police say they found the teen on Tuesday at a home in the 2000 block of West Ninth Street related to an ongoing narcotics investigation. OPD officials say...
OWENSBORO, KY
104.1 WIKY

Daviess County Jailer Suspended

A deputy jailer at the Daviess County Detention Center has been suspended over an escape. It happened earlier this month — 21 year old Mary Lou Eggleston was receiving treatment at an Owensboro hospital when she stole a jail car and fled. She was on the run with Jayvon...
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy