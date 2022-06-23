ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Tina Charles, Mercury in pursuit of rebound vs. Lynx

wgnradio.com
 2 days ago

The host Minnesota Lynx and Phoenix Mercury will face off for the second time in a span of three days when they meet Thursday night in Minneapolis. Both teams are struggling and sitting in the bottom two places in the WNBA’s Western Conference standings. But the Lynx (4-13) snapped a five-game...

wgnradio.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Shareef O'Neal Reacts To Signing With Lakers

Being a Los Angeles Laker officially runs in the O'Neal family. Shareef, Shaq's son, signed with the storied NBA franchise on Thursday night. Shareef will start out playing for the Lakers' Summer League squad. There, he'll get a chance to impress the organization's front office. Shaq's son is incredibly grateful...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Sylvia Fowles named starter and co-captain for WNBA All-Star Game

Minnesota Lynx forward Sylvia Fowles was named a starter and co-captain for the WNBA All-Star Game on Wednesday, joining Las Vegas's Aja Wilson and Seattle's Sue Bird and Breanna Stewart. Fowles will be making her eighth All-Star appearance as she plays her final season. One of the greatest players in...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
Local
Minnesota Sports
Local
Minnesota Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
CBS Minnesota

Fowles posts double-double in return, Lynx beat Mercury

MINNEAPOLIS -- Sylvia Fowles had 14 points and 10 rebounds in her return from an injury and Moriah Jefferson scored 21 points as the Minnesota Lynx beat the Phoenix Mercury 100-88 on Thursday night.Minnesota (5-13) has won 17 of the last 20 meetings with Phoenix, including an 84-71 victory on Tuesday.Fowles had been sidelined for five games due to a cartilage injury in her right knee. She entered averaging 16.5 points and 10.3 rebounds in 12 games and was 7 of 12 from the field in 22 minutes of limited action.Kayla McBride and Damiris Dantas each scored 15 points, and Aerial Powers had 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists for Minnesota, which set a season high for points.Jefferson scored 12 points in the first half and Dantas added 11 as Minnesota led 60-48. Three Phoenix starters reached double-digit scoring in the first half and Skylar Diggins-Smith had nine points.Tina Charles finished with 26 points and Diana Taurasi added 23 for Phoenix (6-12). Diggins-Smith finished with 14 points and Shey Peddy added 12.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheryl Reeve
Person
Sylvia Fowles
Person
Kayla Mcbride
Person
Natalie Achonwa

Comments / 0

Community Policy