ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Didier vs. Henry? An early look at Fort Wayne’s next race for mayor

By Rex Smith
WANE 15
WANE 15
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BIvdZ_0gJ81gt100

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Current mayor and democrat Tom Henry announced Wednesday he will run for a historic fifth term as Fort Wayne’s mayor.

He joins republican city councilman Tom Didier as the only candidates who have announced campaigns to run for their party’s nomination next May.

The deadline to launch an official campaign doesn’t come until next February, but voters could possibly already know who will be on their ballots in November of 2023.

Henry’s political success is evident, shown by his long tenures on Fort Wayne City Council, and then as the city’s longest-serving mayor.

Didier is the last person to hand Henry a political loss when he won the 3rd district seat on city council back in 2003.

The Henry and Didier names are well-known in Fort Wayne and both have long track records of voting on local issues that impact residents on a day-to-day basis.

“The voters are going to be asked to think about ‘Do you like where we are? Do you like how we got here? Do you like where we want to go, or where he wants us to go, and do I want to give him that chance?,’ that’s what the voters are going to have to do,” Andy Downs said.

Downs is the director of the Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics and a teaches political science courses at Purdue Fort Wayne.

He says a rematch like the one we could see between Didier and Henry, if they go against each other again, would generally benefit the incumbent, but Downs notes that this race would be for a different office and changes things a bit.

Of course, one topic that can be debated between the two candidates is the handling of Fort Wayne’s outgoing trash and recycling hauler Red River.

Downs reminds us that both Henry and Didier share some of the blame because the mayor, along with Didier and the rest of city council, had to approve the Red River contract.

Didier was outspoken on how the administration handled Red River early in 2021 as missed and delayed pickups for both trash and recycling were adding up.

Fort Wayne councilmen offer plan to ‘stabilize’ trash collection; city responds

Downs said while the mayor can say the city’s administration had to operate within the limits set by the contract with Red River, it’s a topic people won’t forget about and will have to decide who should be blamed more.

Allen County GOP Chairman Steve Shine told WANE 15 that Didier is the presumptive nominee for mayor in the Republican party.

Shine believes Didier has a great chance of being the candidate to unseat Henry after four straight victories.

“He has a deep, deep knowledge of city affairs, he has great connections with the neighborhoods, not just the third district, but all neighborhoods,” Shine said. “He knows how city government runs. And because he has a record, he will be judged by his record, and it’s one that he and citizens around Fort Wayne can be very proud of.”

Shine told WANE 15 that voters need to remember Didier’s dedication to taking care of neighborhoods while the Henry administration has spent more time focusing on downtown development.

He also believes voters should take note that Didier fully backed the Electric Works project right away while residents of the West Central neighborhood posted signs in their yards in 2018 asking for more support from Mayor Henry.

After his announcement Wednesday night, Mayor Henry said live on WANE 15’s First at Five that he looks forward to the potential competition of facing Didier again.

Didier released a statement which can be read here . The councilman will also hold a press conference Thursday morning.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE-TV

Tom Henry to seek 5th term as Fort Wayne mayor

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry will run for a historic 5th term. Henry made the announcement Wednesday afternoon at the Clyde Theatre on Bluffton Road, in front of a large ‘Henry for Mayor’ backdrop. His wife, Cindy, introduced him. Henry said after...
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Local
Indiana Elections
Fort Wayne, IN
Elections
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Sports
Fort Wayne, IN
Government
Fort Wayne, IN
Sports
Times-Bulletin

County residents clean up after Derecho

VAN WERT — According to County EMA director Rick McCoy, county residents are continuing to clean up this week after a powerful derecho caused a path of storm damage through Allen County, Indiana, Adams County, Indiana and Van Wert County late last Monday, June 13. The storm began as...
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
Inside Indiana Business

CEO says Electric Works ‘will change the face of Fort Wayne’

Do it Best Corp. has sat atop IBJ’s list of the 50 biggest private companies in Indiana for years. But the member-owned hardware, lumber and building materials cooperative has remained under the radar—even to some degree in its hometown of Fort Wayne. Located in an industrial area best...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Henry
WANE 15

New pet urgent care coming to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Northeast Indiana Veterinary Emergency Specialty Hospital is opening up a new urgent care for your pets on Saturday, June 25th from 10 am- 12pm. The new Urgent Care facility is intended to treat pets with minor injuries or concerns in a more timely manner. With wait times up to 6 […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

Some Fort Wayne residents may move after housing vouchers go away

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Some Fort Wayne residents may be forced to leave their homes after their property management company raised their rent. CIM Living also plans to refuse to accept subsidized housing vouchers starting in the fall. A resident at Black Pine Flats says her rent was raised by $200 recently after CIM […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

DNR monitoring crappie kill at Loon Lake in NE Indiana

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (AP) — State Department of Natural Resources fisheries biologists have collected fish and water samples at a northeastern Indiana lake as the result of a fish kill involving thousands of crappies, the agency said Thursday. The fish kill began earlier this week at Loon Lake in...
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Purdue Fort Wayne#Politics Local#Election Local#Democrat#Republican
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne Air National Guard Base receiving new aircraft

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Air National Guard Base will be receiving new aircraft, according to a press release from Representative Jim Banks. The base’s 21 A-10 aircraft are being retired and replaced by F-16 aircraft. “As the only Member of Congress from Indiana on...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Parkview Health welcomes first residency program members

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Parkview Health is celebrating the newest members of its physician family in Fort Wayne. This group of 19 medical school grads make up Parkview’s first two accredited residency programs. The physicians walked across a stage and accepted their lab coats Friday afternoon at the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Huntington becomes 2nd NE Indiana city to launch 311 mobile app

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WFFT) — The City of Huntington has launched a new mobile app in an effort to increase responsiveness to community needs while enabling residents to easily report concerns, request services and connect with community information. The app, named Huntington Connect, is available on Android and Apple devices.
HUNTINGTON, IN
WANE 15

Legends, Starfires win OPS Summit City Shootout

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – North Side topped Bishop Luers 22-6 for the large school division championship while South Adams bested Concordia 25-10 for the small school title at the annual Optimum Performance Sports 7-on-7 Summit City Shootout on Wednesday at Carroll High School. For North Side, it marked the second year in a row […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NBC4 Columbus

Girl Named Tom cancels Ohio performances

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio trio Girl Named Tom has announced its recent tour dates in the Buckeye state have been canceled due to COVID-19. A post on the family singing group’s Instagram account reads, “Covid hitting us hard. Nothing we can do but rest and take care of ourselves! It hurts that we have to cancel this week’s shows. Thanks for understanding. We love you”
fortwaynesnbc.com

Multiple crashes on at I-69 and Coldwater cause pile-up

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Several crashes on Interstate 69 near the Coldwater exits Thursday morning have Indiana State Police asking drivers to avoid the area. State Police say the most recent crash happened around 8:50 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-69 near Coldwater Road. Officers say there was a three-car crash followed by a two-car crash, causing a pileup. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Food distribution Thursday for storm victims

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Food and supplies will be given to those in need on Thursday after the area was hit hard by a derecho last week. The Wellspring Interfaith Social Services says it has extended its food bank hours from 2 to 6 p.m. on June 23 for those who were impacted by the storm and/or families struggling amid inflation. They say food, hygiene items, pet food and more will be available to all as supplies last.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE 15

WANE 15

9K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy