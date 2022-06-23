ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Multi-million dollar endowment to fund UD men’s basketball head coaching slot

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47OWnI_0gJ81W0d00
Dayton teammates embrace Vee Sanford, center, after defeating Ohio State in a second-round game in the NCAA college basketball tournament against Ohio State in Buffalo, N.Y., Thursday, March 20, 2014.

DAYTON — An “ardent fan and longtime season ticket holder” has created a multi-million dollar endowment that will fund the University of Dayton men’s basketball head coaching position, the university announced Wednesday evening.

The Dr. Stephen B. Levitt Head Men’s Basketball Coaching Chair is the largest donor-funded endowment involving a chaired position in the university’s history, and the first head coaching chair endowment for the Flyers, Neil Sullivan, UD vice president and director of athletics, said in a prepared statement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z8YVd_0gJ81W0d00
Duquesne v Dayton DAYTON, OHIO - FEBRUARY 22: Head coach Anthony Grant of the Dayton Flyers yells out to his team in the game against the Duquesne Dukes during the second half at UD Arena on February 22, 2020 in Dayton, Ohio. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Anthony Grant, who is entering his sixth season as head coach, will be the first Levitt head coaching chair.

>> Have a tip about breaking news? Here’s how to contact us

The gift will accelerate the university’s ability to invest in the head coach’s salary and increased program excellent associated with men’s basketball, according to the university.

“I, along with Flyer fans everywhere, am grateful for Dr. Levitt’s longtime support of the men’s basketball program,” Sullivan said in the statement. “He has stood alongside the men’s basketball program for decades, supporting hundreds of players and dozens of coaches. An endowed chair is one of the highest honors in higher education, and through his generosity, he deserves it.”

UD describes Dr. Levitt as an ardent fan and longtime season ticket holder who has always taken enormous pride and interest in the players and coaches.

“In the past year, I have talked at length with Neil Sullivan as to what would be a meaningful legacy to give to this wonderful program, one that would be there for perpetuity,” Dr. Levitt said in a statement included in the announcement. “It was decided that the endowment of the men’s basketball coaching chair would be the most lasting and appropriate action. An endowed chair is a special opportunity, carrying with it considerable prestige and demonstrating the strongest commitment on the part of the donor and the university to a particular program.”

Grant, a Flyer co-captain and MVP who graduated from UD in 1987, was the consensus National Coach of the Year in 2020.

“We are extremely grateful for Dr. Levitt’s generosity and commitment to the future of Dayton basketball,” Grant said in a prepared statement. “Having known Doc since my days as an UD undergraduate, I’m honored to be the inaugural head coach for his endowment. His impact on our program will be felt for generations to come.”

>> Coach Grant issues statement in aftermath of daughter’s death

Levitt said he is very happy that Grant is the first recipient.

Dr. Levitt’s previous philanthropic leadership for Dayton athletics led to the creation of the Levitt Wall of Recognition in 2014, located in the south concourse of the UD Arena, which includes names of the many alumni, fans and friends who have supported UD financially throughout their lifetime.

Dr. Levitt founded Dermatologists of Southwest Ohio in 1978 and is a member of many professional medical organizations including the American Academy of Dermatology, Dayton Society of Internal Medicine, Montgomery County Medical Society and Ohio State Medical Association. He retired from actively practicing medicine in 2018.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Adds Second Walk-On With Citadel Transfer Forward Owen Spencer

Ohio State added its second walk-on of the month on Friday. Citadel transfer forward Owen Spencer, a 6-foot-9 forward who hails from Cincinnati's Turpin High School, is the latest addition to the Buckeye roster, a team spokesperson confirmed to Eleven Warriors after an initial report from Adam Jardy of the Columbus Dispatch.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Twin Peaks to open in Beavercreek next week

A sports bar chain with made-from-scratch food is opening its first Dayton-area location near The Mall at Fairfield Commons on Monday, June 27. Twin Peaks, launched in suburban Dallas in 2005, describes its restaurants as much more than a typical sports bar. “Our lodge welcomes every guest with World Series...
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dayton, OH
Dayton, OH
Basketball
Local
Ohio Basketball
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio College Basketball
Local
Ohio College Sports
Dayton, OH
College Basketball
State
Ohio State
Dayton, OH
Sports
Dayton, OH
College Sports
WHIO Dayton

District veteran named Springfield High School principal

SPRINGFIELD — A 23-year veteran of the Springfield City School District has been named the high school’s lead principal, district officials announced Friday. Lisa Cunningham, a Springfield native, has served in various roles within the district, the most recent as an administrator at Springfield High School. >> U.S....
SPRINGFIELD, OH
dayton.com

SOCA bringing a different flavor to Dayton food hall

After starting a food truck two years ago, Shafton Greene, the owner of SOCA, is opening a brick-and-mortar location in W. Social Tap & Table this summer. Greene was born on the island of Trinidad and Tobago. He grew up in Washington, D.C. and came to Dayton for college. He told Dayton.com he originally opened the food truck with his brother because he couldn’t find Trinidad-inspired food in the area.
DAYTON, OH
streetfoodblog.com

‘80s-’90s hip hop-themed pizza joint opening in Dayton meals corridor

He defined his household moved from Dayton to Columbus to observe his job, however then he was laid off. ILLY’S Hearth Pizza launched in March 2013 as a means to offer for his or her household. ILLY is an acronym that stands for “I’m livin’ life – you?” The homeowners mentioned persons are supposed to reply, “livin’.”
DAYTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Grant
Person
Neil Sullivan
cincinnatimagazine.com

17 Curious Facts About Cincinnati Chili

As most Cincinnati Magazine readers know, this year marks the centennial of Cincinnati-style chili. It was October 24, 1922, when Athanas (“Tom”) and Ivan (“John”) Kiradjieff opened their Empress Chili Parlor, the first ever to serve what we now call Cincinnati chili, at 816 Vine Street, tucked inside the Empress Burlesk Theater.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Former downtown Dayton restaurant finds new home in food hall

A former downtown Dayton restaurant located on N. Main Street in the former space of Gregory’s Piano Bar is reopening at W. Social Tap & Table, Dayton’s first food hall, this summer. De’Lish, a Cajun, creole, comfort food concept, was serving guests for eight years downtown before closing...
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Where will you bet? Possible sites for Ohio’s retail sportsbooks

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Come Jan. 1, 2023, sports gambling will officially become legal in Ohio. When the date finally gets here, where will southwest Ohioans be able to place their bets? Well, if you want convenience, where you live will be a factor. Under Ohio’s sports betting bill, the number...
OHIO STATE
dayton.com

Pickle Fest coming to the Dayton area this weekend

Pickle lovers get ready! A festival with all things pickles is coming to the Dayton area for the first time this Saturday. Pickle Fest - Just Dill With It! will be held from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Austin Landing in Miamisburg. The festival will feature over 30 vendors...
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Basketball Coaching#Endowment#Athletics#Ud#The University Of Dayton#Flyers#Dayton Basketball
WHIO Dayton

1 taken to hospital after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON — One person has been taken to the hospital after being shot in Dayton early Saturday morning. Crews responded to the 400 block of Brightwood Avenue on the reports of a shooting just after 12:00 a.m., according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. Dispatch records show one person was...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

Lumpia Queen to open first brick-and-mortar in Dayton food hall

The Lumpia Queen is opening its first brick-and-mortar restaurant in W. Social Tap & Table, Dayton’s first food hall, this summer. Owners Catherine and Damon Roberts said they are looking forward to introducing three classic Philippine dishes to the West Dayton area. After getting married in 2017 and moving...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

More than 2,000 without power in Miami Valley

MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of people are without power as storms roll through the Miami Valley. According to the AES Ohio outage map, 2,103 customers are without power as of 4:35 p.m. on Wednesday. The majority of outages are in Greene County. People are without power in several counties including Montgomery, Clinton, Warren, Miami […]
GREENE COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
wyso.org

What's Great in Dayton: June 24 - 30, 2022

Celebrating Dunbar: The Paul Laurence Dunbar 150 year milestone is today. Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park along with numerous community partners honor him, showcase his contributions to poetry, the arts, music, dance, and culture. It’s at The Victoria at 5pm. Dayton area dance: Making Moves is the culmination...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

New restaurant expected to open in former location of El Greco’s Pizza Villa

A new restaurant is expected to breathe new life into a building that previously housed a restaurant with a long-standing reputation in the Dayton community. Tina Casey, a Dayton native and pastor at House of Deliverance in Hamilton, submitted a conditional use application to the city of Trotwood to open D’oir’s Restaurant and Lounge at 3976 Salem Avenue where El Greco’s Pizza Villa was formerly located.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
84K+
Followers
110K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy